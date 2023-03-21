Walt Disney World Restaurants Making a Few Changes







This week marks the opening of the long-anticipated Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Also, Some Walt Disney World restaurants have made some changes this month in addition to Roundup Rodeo BBQ opening this week.

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

For example, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall announced that breakfast and lunch dining would return in May. Epcot’s popular princess character dining option has only served dinner since reopening. Walt Disney World also released some promotional photos of some upcoming menu items. We still wait for full breakfast and lunch menus and prices.

Energy Bytes

The new food and beverage kiosk near Tron Lightcyle / Run opened this week. However, only those with virtual queues or individual paid access lightning lanes can now enter that area. So, to have some Digital Dumplings at Energy Bytes, at this point, you need to be riding the Tron attraction during the soft opening.

Paddlefish Restaurant at Disney Springs

Paddlefish announced a new weekend evening food and beverage promotion via social media. They stated, “Join us every Friday & Saturday night starting at 8pm for Live Music on our outdoor patio and Happy Hour! 5.00 draft beers, 10.00 Calamari, and 10.00 Crab topped Fries – the perfect way to get your weekend started!” We recommend the Crab Topped Fries. At $10, this will make an excellent way to enjoy part of your weekend.

The Edison

Also, The Edison at Disney Springs announced some new and updated menu items this week. They have two new plant-based entrees, the Prohibition Chili ($15.00) and the Prohibition Chili Burger ($25.00). In addition, they added a new High-Voltage Chicken Sandwich for $24.00. This sandwich consists of a fried chicken breast on a kaiser roll topped with sweet and spicy Korean gochujang sauce, jalapeño lime crema, frisée, tomato, and pickles, served with fries.

Things continue to change with Walt Disney World restaurants. These changes only cover the latest. If you want more information about Walt Disney World dining, we have written another article that may interest you.

