Review: Appetizers at T-Rex Café Disney Springs







What spots come to mind when you think of places to get a drink and appetizers? Have you considered appetizers at the T-Rex Café in Disney Springs?

If a grown adult dines here, they might need a drink. Though I might not encourage that, you might want one after fifteen minutes of sitting with animatronic dinosaurs everywhere.

As usual, we must remember that visits to the T-Rex Café are about taking kids who love dinosaurs. Still, adults need to take them. Sure, some people love this place. Others dislike it. However, this restaurant remains one of the most complex reservations to acquire at Disney Springs.

While the kids stare in amazement at the animatronics, what appetizer options at T-Rex Cafe do you have? As of the time of writing, the T-Rex Café menu lists six possibilities. During a few trips to T-Rex Café, I recently gave some of these a chance to improve the mediocre food reputation of this place.

Colosso Beef Nachos ($20.99)

One of the sharable appetizers at T-Rex Cafe comes in the form of nachos. The “Colosso Beef Nachos (For Two)” cost $20.99. The menu description fails to convey much information about these. It reads, “Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, chives, sour cream.” These nachos arrive with an interesting presentation. The container of salsa resides in the middle of this presentation. The placement of the salsa in the middle makes this an odd merging with loaded chips and salsa to dip them within. However, the salsa offers a spicier kick than you would expect from chain restaurant nachos. Yet, the spice level would fall below the medium spice-level salsa you might buy at your local grocery store.



The toppings on the chips bring nothing unique to these nachos. Also, the chips needed more toppings. These nachos reflect a price like the gigantic “Volcano Nachos” at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal Orlando CityWalk. In terms of value, the “Colosso Nachos” earn a low grade.

Yet, on the positive side, our server brought out warm plates with the nachos. This assisted in sharing the nachos. However, our table lacked silverware, which slowed things down slightly. This appetizer option costs too much to be a great choice.

Roasted Chicken Alfredo or Caprese Flatbread ($16.49)

A less traditional option of appetizers at T-Rex Café involves flatbreads. The “Caprese Flatbread” offers a standard chain restaurant-level flatbread covered in herb oil, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, arugula, and a balsamic glaze. The “Roasted Chicken Alfredo Flatbread” comes with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, spinach, and cherry tomatoes.

No matter which you select, the crust will be decent in flavor. If you think of a standard bar and grill-style flatbread, you can envision this. The toppings taste okay but could be better. The portion size meets expectations. The sauce holds together both options, however. Overall, these flatbreads bring nothing great. However, these flatbreads also get nothing below expectations. If I had to choose an appetizer to go with my beverages while dining here, these would be my primary choice.

Mozzarella Sticks Appetizer at T-Rex Cafe ($14.49)

These mozzarella sticks taste comparable to other chain-level restaurant versions. The coating and preparation work nicely. The cheese flavor within matches the coating well. Yet, if you want that “cheese pull” phenomenon, these will not offer that. Since the comparable portion size and quality would cost $10 at standard chain restaurants, these do not make a great value.

Currently, T-Rex Café offers two other appetizer options. Both are average in quality and value. They sell “Cheesy Skillet Meatballs” for $16.99. These resemble what the menu title indicates. You get some meatballs with mozzarella cheese and sauce. The one bonus comes with herbed focaccia bread to dip in the sauce. $16.99 rates a high price point for this quality appetizer.

T-Rex Café also offers a “Supersaurus Sampler (For Four).” This costs $ 32.99. You can add a side of St. Louis-style pork spareribs for an additional $11.99. The sampler contains “Cheesy Skillet Meatballs, Nashville Hot boneless wings, Chili Con Queso, Caprese Flatbread, Mozzarella Sticks.” The portion size of each item will be small. Still, you do get to sample several items. Having shared this before, I would not encourage people to order this either.

If you have a large group of adults hoping to enjoy themselves at T-Rex Café, order a flatbread or two with maybe a burger and relax. Sorry that the dining research reached a sad conclusion. If you remember that at T-Rex Café you will get chain restaurant’s quality food at Disney Springs prices, the evening will go better. As always, eat like you mean it!