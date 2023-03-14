Review: Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Catfish Sandwich







What would happen if someone went to Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ and ordered catfish? Well, Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ sells a catfish sandwich. How does the catfish taste compared to the signature fried chicken?

Ah, Art Smith, how do you make food taste so good? One aspect of the secret revolves around frying food the southern USA way. What is it about fried food that, done well, tastes so good? Whatever it is, people like it. Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ in Disney Springs packs in the crowd. This Disney Springs area restaurant fills up with reservations quickly at that 60-day window. At least in the recent window of checking, Homecomin’ reservations, especially in the evening and for weekend brunch, have been tough to acquire.

Numerous reasons exist for this phenomenon. First, the food tastes great. I rarely hear someone complain about a meal here. In fairness, I did have a lifelong vegan argue with me that Homecoming was the worst place to eat in all of Disney Springs. In fairness, I asked if she had tried the alt-meat version of chicken there (I have, for the record—it is not bad). I received no valid response. However, Homecoming would be challenging to enjoy if you are a practicing vegan. Though today’s review is not about vegan options, Homecomin’ offers many solid vegetarian options. Vegan standards are more rigid, so the criticisms hold validity.

Catfish Sandwich at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

My United States sub-culture of origin enjoys catfish. I ordered the Catfish Sandwich during one of my many trips to Homecomin’. This costs $19. The menu description reads, “Crispy-fried Gulf Coast catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce on a brioche bun.” House-made barbecue chips come as your standard side. You can opt for another side. On one occasion, I selected fries. Why did I choose fries while on Walt Disney World property? Well, I never tried them at Homecomin’ before. For the record, I should have stayed with the chips.

So, how did this catfish hold up? Surprisingly, the quality fell below my expectations. In fairness, before you give up on this entrée, my standards are very high for catfish.

Preparation

The catfish at Homecomin’ receives a light breading before frying. The catfish, within the sandwich, arrives at your table warm, fresh, crispy, and even a bit flaky. All those characteristics bring promise to this sandwich. No valid criticisms revolve around the preparation and coating. In addition, the remoulade sauce enhances this sandwich nicely. Also, the brioche bun used here works well with this sandwich.

So, what fell below expectations?

The catfish quality itself did not match the level of other components during my last visit. Compared to a few other quality catfish sandwiches at Disney Spring, this tastes about the same as those.

Now to be clear, this sandwich tasted good. My expectations, and those with me, caused us to think this sandwich would taste as fabulous as the fried chicken at Homecomin’. That expectation hinders this sandwich in terms of a review. The light batter works great but does not possess the robust flavor of the signature fried chicken. The overall design of the sandwich creates a great combination for your dining experience. Of course, the high expectation should have been reduced since the sandwich cost significantly less than the fried chicken.

Still, I did notice that the catfish platter served here has been replaced on the menu. Maybe Homecomin’ is facing some struggles with suppliers. Homecomin’ goes to great lengths to use locally sourced fresh products.

Portion Size

The portion size of this sandwich could be shared between two people if desired. As you can see by the photos, the portion size meets expectations at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’. Sharing this makes a good dining decision if you decide to have an appetizer.

Unless you are a catfish snob, like me, you should find this sandwich a decent value. Still, you come here for the chicken, right? I know the chicken costs more. Yet, Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ stakes its reputation on fried chicken. If you want to venture away from that, this sandwich might serve you well as long you are not as picky about catfish as the reviewer. Also, remember that this place offers refillable sippers. As always, eat like you mean it!