Akershus Royal Banquet Hall Reopening Soon

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway Pavilion at Epcot will be reopening its doors to guests on November 4, 2022. The restaurant has been closed since the closure of the Walt Disney World Resort for the COVID Pandemic back in 2020. It has been shuttered since.

This restaurant allows guests to get a flavor of Norwegian cuisine in a family style setting. The additional allure of this restaurant is that it offers a unique character dining experience where guests can interact with their favorite princesses including Princess Ariel, Princess Aurora, Princess Belle, Princess Snow White, and Princess Cinderella. The interior is modeled after a medieval castle.

As of now on The Walt Disney World website, it lists the prices at $63 for ages 10 and up and $41 for ages 3-9. Tax and gratuities are not included in that price. Annual Passholders get a 10% discount at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall.

The menu includes Norwegian dishes such as traditional Norwegian meatballs, Potato Klubb which is a potato dumpling with roasted chicken, and several items flavored with Lingonberry. On the menu there also is Macaroni and Cheese, Grilled Salmon, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and an array of desserts.

Guests need a park reservation for Epcot to dine at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and a dining reservation for the restaurant.

Reservations have yet to be opened, but The Walt Disney World website states that Akershus Royal Banquet Hall will begin taking reservations staring on October 24th, 2022. The restaurant will open again for guests on November 4th, 2022.

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall opening is welcome news to fans of the Epcot eatery. Children of all ages will love interacting with the various princesses that can be seen at this restaurant. Reservations are sure to go fast when they go live on October 24th.

Have you ever eaten at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall? Let us know about your experience in the comments!