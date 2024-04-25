Disney Releases Preview Of Upcoming Jim Henson Documentary







It is always nice whenever past creatives are highlighted for how they helped shape not only their careers but also the lives of others around them. One of those creatives was Jim Henson, a pioneer in children’s entertainment and puppetry. His life and career are the subject matter of an upcoming documentary, Jim Henson Idea Man, which just released its first trailer.

The upcoming Disney+ documentary will explore Henson’s early days crafting puppets by hand to having his name become one of the biggest in family entertainment. Interviews with his fellow creatives, actors, and family all shed light on his life and career.







Jim Henson started working on things such as the infamous Wilken’s Coffee commercials. He would eventually craft several characters who eventually became the cast of the world-renowned Muppets. Many of the characters would appear on various talk shows and sketch comedy shows before eventually becoming their own brand.



He also developed the equally popular Sesame Street series, which was geared more toward younger children and specifically focused on teaching lessons. Later, he developed Fraggle Rock, a more wacky show that also entertained many children.







Aside from television, Henson was also involved with feature films like the Muppet films, but he also helped develop two dark fantasy films, The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth. Both films have gained cult followings over the years and are considered 1980s classics alongside movies like Neverending Story and Return to Oz.



Hesnon’s life and career were sadly cut short when he passed away on May 16th, 1990, at the age of 53 due to toxic shock syndrome. To this day, his influence is still felt in the industry, with names like Kermit the Frog imbedded in popular culture.



The documentary will be released on May 31st exclusively on Disney+.