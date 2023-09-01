Walt Disney World: What Is It, Where Is It and How Much Does It Cost?







Walt Disney World, often referred to simply as Disney World, is a world-renowned entertainment complex located in Orlando, Florida, USA. It is the flagship resort of The Walt Disney Company, offering an enchanting experience for visitors of all ages. Covering approximately 25,000 acres, Disney World is comprised of multiple theme parks, water parks, hotels, and entertainment areas.

Brief History

Walt Disney World’s origin dates back to the mid-20th century when Walt Disney himself envisioned creating a magical destination that went beyond the boundaries of his first successful theme park, Disneyland in California. He wanted to create a larger, more expansive resort that would offer a comprehensive and immersive experience for visitors.

However, the road to realizing this dream was not without its challenges. In the early 1960s, Walt Disney and his team began scouting locations for the new resort. Florida emerged as a promising location due to its favorable climate and available land. To ensure that their plans would not be leaked prematurely, Disney used various pseudonyms to purchase the vast tracts of land that would become the foundation of Walt Disney World.

Tragically, Walt Disney passed away in 1966, never having seen his vision fully come to life. But his brother Roy O. Disney, who had worked closely with Walt, took charge and decided to carry on with the ambitious project. Roy dedicated himself to making Walt’s dream a reality, and on October 1, 1971, Walt Disney World officially opened to the public.

The Magic Kingdom, inspired by the original Disneyland but featuring its own unique attractions and experiences, was the first theme park to open within the resort. It introduced guests to iconic attractions such as Cinderella Castle, Space Mountain, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

In subsequent years, Disney World continued to evolve. The introduction of Epcot in 1982 showcased a celebration of human achievement, technology, and international culture. Disney’s Hollywood Studios (formerly Disney-MGM Studios) followed in 1989, bringing the magic of movies and entertainment to life. Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which opened in 1998, added a touch of wildlife and adventure to the resort.

Today, Walt Disney World stands as a testament to the imagination and dedication of the Disney team. It has grown into a sprawling resort that includes not only the theme parks but also water parks, resort hotels, shopping districts, and a wide array of entertainment options. Each component reflects the original dream of providing guests with an escape into a world of fantasy, wonder, and magic.

What You Should Know

Park Options: Disney World consists of four major theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Height Restrictions: Many attractions have height requirements for safety reasons. Make sure to check the official website for specific ride restrictions based on height.

Price Points: Ticket prices vary depending on the type of ticket (single-day, multi-day, park hopper, etc.). It's advisable to purchase tickets in advance to save time and money.

Reservations: Advanced reservations are recommended for popular dining experiences, character meet-and-greets, and certain attractions. This helps ensure availability during your visit.

Busy Times: Disney World tends to be busier during peak seasons such as school holidays and summer months. Consider visiting during off-peak times to avoid larger crowds.

Trivia

Cinderella Castle’s Hidden Suite: While Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom serves as an iconic symbol of the park, not everyone knows that it actually contains a luxurious suite that was originally intended for Walt Disney’s private use. Today, this suite remains a hidden gem and is often used for special events and promotional giveaways.

Liberty Square's Unique Treatment: In the Magic Kingdom's Liberty Square, you'll find a certain detail that might surprise you. There are no restrooms because the Imagineers wanted to maintain historical accuracy for the time period represented. Restrooms are subtly moved to adjacent areas like Fantasyland and Frontierland.

Partners Statue Significance: At the heart of the Magic Kingdom, you'll encounter the Partners Statue featuring Walt Disney holding hands with Mickey Mouse. This statue symbolizes the close partnership between Walt and his beloved creation. It stands as a tribute to their enduring legacy and reminds us of the magic they brought to the world.

The Purple Wall: A simple wall in Tomorrowland has achieved unexpected fame. Known as the "Purple Wall," this spot became popular for its Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Disney fans often pose against its vibrant purple backdrop, creating a community of social media posts that celebrate the joy of the parks.

The Many Faces of Tower of Terror: Disney's Hollywood Studios is home to the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, a thrilling attraction with multiple versions across different Disney parks worldwide. Each version offers a unique storyline and experience, making each ride a surprise even for seasoned visitors.

Hidden Mickeys: Throughout Disney World, you'll encounter hidden Mickey Mouse shapes cleverly integrated into various designs and settings. These "Hidden Mickeys" serve as a playful homage to the iconic character and are a fun treasure hunt for guests of all ages.

The Underground Utilidor System: Beneath the Magic Kingdom's streets lies an intricate network of tunnels called the Utilidor system. This ingenious design allows cast members to move efficiently without disrupting the immersive experience for guests. It's a prime example of the meticulous attention to detail that Disney is known for.

Expert Hack

For a more relaxed experience, consider using the Disney FastPass+ system to reserve access to select attractions, entertainment, and character meet-and-greets in advance. This can significantly reduce wait times and make your visit more enjoyable.