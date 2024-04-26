New Little Mermaid Horror Film Takes A Bite Out Of Disney







While the 2023 Live-Action Remake of Disney’s 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid wasn’t a failure at the box office, it certainly caused quite an uproar. The first teaser trailer is currently the most disliked Hollywood trailer of all time on YouTube. Now the beloved classic is being reimagined by another studio, but this time following in the footsteps of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Simply titled The Little Mermaid, the film comes from the independent film studio MSR Media. The film seems to blend elements from the original story but set in the modern day. The film stars Lydia Helen, Mike Markoff and Jeff Denton and is currently set for a 2024 release. The Little Mermaid will also be Rated R for language, violence and brief nudity.



While the titular creature is called a “mermaid” it seemingly has more in common with a “siren” as those are more associated with drowning sailors and eating them. But this doesn’t stop other stories from using the same misconception as Disney themselves did so in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.







The official synopsis reads:



“When Eric’s friend and mentor, Dr. Ashley, arrives on the island, Ashley uncovers the true identity of Aurora and the dangers of the hidden evil inside Eric’s dig site. Will Eric heed his friend’s advice, or will he be blinded by love and the power of the siren, allowing the world to fall to the forces of evil?“



While it can be argued that the film is based on elements from the original 1837 story, it should be noted that the “mermaid” in this film has red hair. That is significant as Disney was the first ones to give the little mermaid red hair. This was either an unintentional coincidence or it was fully an intentional jab at Disney.







Whatever the case, the genre of horror-based reimaginings of classic children’s bedtime stories is ramping up, with more and more filmmakers getting in on the action. Not only are multiple Steamboat Willie horror films in development, but an entire cinematic universe as well. We can only guess how long until this trend becomes stale.



What do you think? Are you looking forward to this horror reimagining of the classic fairy tale? Are you sick and tired of horror remakes of children’s stories? Let us know.