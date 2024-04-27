Slap Fight Breaks Out Among Women At Disneyland’s Pixar Pier







Just days before Disneyland began celebrating friendship at Pixar Fest, a group of women got into a slap fight at Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure.

The video is available as a repost from the account @santaanaproblems on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @santaanaproblems

In the video, we can see three women slapping and hitting another woman who is on the ground. Then, a fourth woman, with a stroller in tow, slaps the woman on the ground.

Another woman comes running in and tells them to stop. At that point, the lady with the stroller pulls her kids back. Of course, she got some hits before she did.

It’s unclear who started the fight or what it was about. But at the end of the video, one of the original slappers tells the woman who rushed in to stop them that the woman on the ground hit them first.

But it’s just another fight at a Disney Park.

This happened a few days ago. If it were today, I would say someone got into a fight over popcorn buckets or special merchandise for Pixar Fest, which kicked off today and will run through August 4, 2024, at Disneyland. But this seemingly happened before.

Hat tip: WDWNT