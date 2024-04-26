Another Disney World Employee Caught with Child Abuse Material







A 2021 Homeland Security investigation called ‘Swipe Left‘ has resulted in the arrest of a Walt Disney World employee. 27-year-old Austin Larmour has been charged with receipt of child pornography.

Lamour, according to Audacy, was part of a Telegram chat group called ‘Hoes,’ where he and other perverts were viewing material involving the sexual abuse of minors. In the chat, a man named Michael Spatz had uploaded child pornography he had produced. It showed Spatz “sexually assaulting his infant nephew,” according to Homeland Security Special Agent Joseph DeLuca.

The former Disneyland employee discussed his desire to see more content like this, saying, “I wanna see more stuff like this” and “Send some more.” Larmour’s involvement in the chat also included him talking about abusing children and making requests for other members to take pictures of teens in locker rooms.

Larmour left his position at Disneyland and started working at Walt Disney World at some point in the recent past. While there, Agent DeLuca alleges Larmour was trying to get other “Hoes” Telegram chat members to join him at the Orlando park.

Thankfully, this alleged predator was taken into custody for receiving the illicit material. Larmour has attempted to justify his membership in the image trading chat by saying the chat was “fantasy.”

Spatz’s case resulted in him being sentenced to 35 years in Arizona. Had he not been caught, who knows what other “fantasies” Larmour would have tried to carry out with the children of the Orlando area.

I want to say that catching Disney employees in child abuse stings is rare, but it’s not. Over the past three years, we’ve seen several stories, most of them stemming from the hard work of Polk County’s Sheriff Grady Judd. The last one we covered happened just back in December 2023.

Thankfully, some of these predators don’t cover their tracks too well.

[Source: Audacy]