New Report Indicates Crocs Are Possibly Banned From The Infamous EPCOT Escalator at Disney







If you follow Disney fan accounts on social media, you have probably heard all about the Croc-eating escalator at EPCOT’s “Land” pavilion. I have lost count of how many times I’ve seen posts showing a Croc shoe stuck in the top of the escalator. But now, a new post on X seemingly indicates that Disney might be banning the shoes from the moving stairs.

A sticker can be seen posted on the escalator at the pavilion. It also seems that people are trying to peel it off.

@Magicbandmaniac posted the following image on X:

Idk if these are new or not but there are now stickers on the escalators that say no crocs in the land pavilion pic.twitter.com/UiJ9YO8SKy — MagicbandManiac+ (@MagicbandManiac) April 24, 2024

I assume Disney put it there, but a guest could also have placed it there as a joke. The escalator is infamous in Disney circles.

Honestly, I’m surprised Disney didn’t ban the shoe brand from the escalators years ago. They are clearly a hazard, and it would be costly to remove them all the time. Plus, it stops the escalator for other guests who may need to use it.

If this happens when you are there, stairs are also available. If you need help getting up and down in the building, there are elevators. When you enter the pavilion, turn left, and you will come across them.

Here are some instances of past footwear fiascos from X (Twitter)

(All posts belong to the accounts that posted them.)

A man got his croc stuck in an escalator at The Land Pavillon @WDWToday pic.twitter.com/JfTfujs7vN — tai (@pookieirwin) March 3, 2021

Today at The Land in EPCOT, an escalator was taken out of service after two Crocs got jammed at the landing pic.twitter.com/gwv4tcUnYG — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) September 16, 2022

Stuck Crocs Temporarily Close Escalator AGAIN in The Land Pavilion at EPCOT, Just a Week After Another Caught Shoe Incidenthttps://t.co/MOI2zJx6aW — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) January 8, 2024

The escalator in The Land has claimed another victim https://t.co/6VjbPKJAYg — Ivonne (@servoisnaked) March 27, 2024

Those are just a few examples. There are many more times this has happened.

Hopefully, Disney is trying to stop it from happening, and they put the sticker there. It isn’t going to last, as guests are trying to rip it off, but hopefully, they put something more permanent up soon.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!