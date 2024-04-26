Search
New Report Indicates Crocs Are Possibly Banned From The Infamous EPCOT Escalator at Disney

By Kambrea Pratt
If you follow Disney fan accounts on social media, you have probably heard all about the Croc-eating escalator at EPCOT’s “Land” pavilion. I have lost count of how many times I’ve seen posts showing a Croc shoe stuck in the top of the escalator. But now, a new post on X seemingly indicates that Disney might be banning the shoes from the moving stairs.

A sticker can be seen posted on the escalator at the pavilion. It also seems that people are trying to peel it off.

@Magicbandmaniac posted the following image on X:

I assume Disney put it there, but a guest could also have placed it there as a joke. The escalator is infamous in Disney circles.

Honestly, I’m surprised Disney didn’t ban the shoe brand from the escalators years ago. They are clearly a hazard, and it would be costly to remove them all the time. Plus, it stops the escalator for other guests who may need to use it.

If this happens when you are there, stairs are also available. If you need help getting up and down in the building, there are elevators. When you enter the pavilion, turn left, and you will come across them.

Here are some instances of past footwear fiascos from X (Twitter)

(All posts belong to the accounts that posted them.)

Those are just a few examples. There are many more times this has happened.

Hopefully, Disney is trying to stop it from happening, and they put the sticker there. It isn’t going to last, as guests are trying to rip it off, but hopefully, they put something more permanent up soon.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


