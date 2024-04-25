Search
HomeDisney Cruise LineNew Judy and Nick Statues Coming To Disney Treasure's Jumbeaux's Sweets

New Judy and Nick Statues Coming To Disney Treasure’s Jumbeaux’s Sweets

Disney Cruise Line

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
spot_img


Disney has just revealed a special look at the statues of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde coming to the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Treasure. These statues will be part of the new sweet shop onboard called Jumbeaux’s Sweets.

 

The two characters can be seen in the Disney concept art for the shop.

Jumbeaux’s Sweets will be based on the Jumbeax Cafe from the Zootopia film and will serve more than 35 flavors of handmade gelato, sorbets, and ice cream. Guests can also find candies and other sweet treats.

The store looks so cute! I love the bubblegum pink colors and Victorian-esqu design, wainscoting, and wallpaper. It’s super cute and cheerful!

Disney’s Upcoming Disney Treasure Ship:

The Disney Treasure will set sail in December 2024. It is the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet and is the “sister ship” to the Disney Wish. Both are considered “Wish Class” vessels, with the Treasure holding up to 1,555 crew members and 4,000 passengers. The ship has 1,250 staterooms.

Guests will be able to board in Port Canaveral, Florida.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Disney Fashion

New Disney Merchandise Coming To Aldi Stores Next Week

If you are looking for some affordable Disney fashions, check out your local Aldi...
Disney News

College Students Can Get Hulu For $1.99 A Month

Disney has been offering deals all over the place to get people to subscribe...
Disney+

Disney Releases Preview Of Upcoming Jim Henson Documentary

It is always nice whenever past creatives are highlighted for how they helped shape...
Star Wars

‘Star Wars: Tales of the Empire’ Clip Shows Encounter with General Grievous

In this new clip from the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Tales of the...

More like this

Disney Fashion

New Disney Merchandise Coming To Aldi Stores Next Week

If you are looking for some affordable Disney fashions, check out your local Aldi...
Disney News

College Students Can Get Hulu For $1.99 A Month

Disney has been offering deals all over the place to get people to subscribe...
Disney+

Disney Releases Preview Of Upcoming Jim Henson Documentary

It is always nice whenever past creatives are highlighted for how they helped shape...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC