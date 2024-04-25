New Judy and Nick Statues Coming To Disney Treasure’s Jumbeaux’s Sweets







Disney has just revealed a special look at the statues of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde coming to the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Treasure. These statues will be part of the new sweet shop onboard called Jumbeaux’s Sweets.

The two characters can be seen in the Disney concept art for the shop.

Jumbeaux’s Sweets will be based on the Jumbeax Cafe from the Zootopia film and will serve more than 35 flavors of handmade gelato, sorbets, and ice cream. Guests can also find candies and other sweet treats.

The store looks so cute! I love the bubblegum pink colors and Victorian-esqu design, wainscoting, and wallpaper. It’s super cute and cheerful!

Disney’s Upcoming Disney Treasure Ship:

The Disney Treasure will set sail in December 2024. It is the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet and is the “sister ship” to the Disney Wish. Both are considered “Wish Class” vessels, with the Treasure holding up to 1,555 crew members and 4,000 passengers. The ship has 1,250 staterooms.

Guests will be able to board in Port Canaveral, Florida.

