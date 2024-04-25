New Disney Merchandise Coming To Aldi Stores Next Week







If you are looking for some affordable Disney fashions, check out your local Aldi store next week. The new Aldi flier for next week shows that the store will be offering several different items, including fashions, home items, ears, and accessories.

Now is your time to stock up on Disney merchandise for a fraction of the cost! I love Aldi!

Here’s the flier that I got from my store yesterday.

Items included in the flier are:

Disney Ladies’ Shirt or Tank – $6.99

Sizes range S-XL depending on the style. There is one tank, one extra short-sleeved shirt, and two t-shirts.

Disney Ladies’ shorts – $6.99

Sizes range XS-XL depending on the style. Four styles will be available.

Disney Children’s Character Sneakers $12.99

Sizes 1-4. Three styles will be available. One Mickey Mouse, one Minnie Mouse and one with both.

Toddler Sneakers – $11.99

Sizes 7-12. The same styles will be available as with children’s sneakers.

Disney Ladies’ Character Court Sneakers – $14.99

Sizes 7-10. Styles match the children and toddler sizes.

Disney Backpack – $14.99

There should be four styles available: Two Mickey Mouse designs, Donald Duck, and Minnie Mouse.

Disney Men’s or Ladies’ Baseball Hat or Bucket Hat – $5.99

There will be several styles available.

Zak! Disney Licensed Stainless Steel Bottle 20 oz – $9.99

There are six different styles pictured.

Disney Coir Mat 18X30 – $9.99

There will be four styles available.

Other items not pictured in the flier include:

Disney Earrings – $4.99

Five options will be available, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Mickey’s iconic gloves, Mickey’s iconic shorts, and Minnie’s iconic bow.

Disney Pillows – $12.99

Disney Mouse Ears – $4.99

Four styles seem to be available, including Mickey Mouse face, Minnie Mouse face, Mickey Mouse icon, and Minnie Mouse icon.

Disney Wallet – $6.99

There will be four styles available.

Check your local Aldi store for release dates. Mine is May 1- May 7. I’m not sure if other stores vary on dates.

You can see more product information by visiting the Aldi website flier.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!