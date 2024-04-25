College Students Can Get Hulu For $1.99 A Month







Disney has been offering deals all over the place to get people to subscribe to their streaming services. Now, they are going after college students. Many students likely used their parent’s account while away at school, and with new password-sharing rules, it might not allow these students the access they once had. Not every student can check into their home location every 30 days.

Students from accredited U.S. colleges can get basic Hulu for $1.99 a month, which is about 75% off the normal $7.99 price. This is the Hulu with ads plan, not the bundle that included Disney+ and ESPN+. This deal can not be combined with the bundle.

Here are the details:

“Student discount offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only. $1.99/month so long as student enrollment status remains verified, then $7.99/month or then-current, regular monthly price. Offer valid for new and existing Hulu-billed subscribers enrolled at a U.S. Title IV accredited college or university who meet verification qualifications. Verification performed through SheerID.”

You must use your college email account to sign up for the service. Your student status will then be verified, and once approved, you can download the app and start using the service.

The deal will continue throughout college enrollment, and when that is completed, it will return to the current monthly subscription price. I’m sure Disney will get some new subscribers out of it.

If you are interested, you can learn more on the Hulu website.

