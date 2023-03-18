Energy Bytes Food and Beverage Kiosk Opening in Magic Kingdom







With Tron Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom officially opening on April 4, Disney revealed some details about a new “Energy Bytes” kiosk. Walt Disney World states that this new food and beverage kiosk will serve futuristic-inspired bites.

Energy Bytes, the new stand, will be located just across from the entrance to the Tron attraction in the Tomorrowland area of Magic Kingdom. The menu will include breakfast bites, savory snacks, sweet treats, and beverages.

Chocolate Cake Doughnut Holes (5.79)

The doughnut holes come topped with mocha sauce. Walt Disney World also announced that a new Joffrey’s cold brew beverage with mocha would be available soon. That cold brew can be purchased at a kiosk nearby Energy Bytes.

Digital Dumplings at Energy Bytes kiosk.

Disney chefs designed some “Digital Dumplings” to pair with the Tron attraction. These come in two varieties. Buffalo Chicken Digitial Dumplings ($8.49), consisting of chicken dumplings, blue cheese powder, and cayenne pepper broth. The other option, Beef & Broccoli Digital Dumplings ($8.79), contains beef dumplings, broccoli pesto, and ginger-soy broth.

Strawberry IceOform ($5.29)

For those looking for a sweet treat, This new kiosk offers something for you. The Strawberry IceOform, according to Disney, makes a refreshing treat with the sweetness of the strawberry ice cream mochi, graham crackers, and a little bit of cheesecake foam to finish it off.

Watermelon Refresher at Energy Bytes ($5.99)

The Watermelon Refresher comes with yuzu and ginger. Disney states that this refresher will perfectly accompany the other items sold at Energy Bytes near Tron Lightcycle / Run.

Tron Lightcycle / Run officially opens to the public on April 4. Soft opening days for Tron Lightcyle / Run happen from March 20 through April 2. At this point, Walt Disney World has yet to announce an opening date for Energy Bytes. However, we suspect it will open soon.

When it opens, will you visit this food and beverage near Tron Lightcycle / Run? Let us know in the comments below.