Tron Lightcycle / Run Soft Opening Starting March 20







Walt Disney World announced that the Tron Lightcycle / Run soft opening would begin starting on March 20. This soft opening period comes before the official opening day of the attraction on April 4.

Between March 20 and April 2, guests will have an early opportunity to launch themselves into the “Grid.” Before the official opening of Tron Lightcycle / Run, presented by Enterprise. Guests can ride during the soft opening period by joining a virtual queue or purchasing Individual Lightning Lanes. The soft opening will run from March 20 through April 2. However, Tron Lightcycle / Run will not operate on April 3. We assume this in preparation for the official grand opening the following day.

Speculation about Tron Lightcycle / Run Soft Opening

Speculation led to the probability of a soft opening period for the Tron Lightcycle / Run attraction. Since no more cast members previews, DVC opportunities, or annual passholders previews were scheduled for several weeks before the official grand opening, a soft opening looks likely.

“Programs” wishing to enjoy this Tron-themed attraction must use the My Disney Experience mobile app to enter. A standby queue will not be available. All the guidelines Walt Disney World guests have become used to apply to this virtual queue system. As a reminder, at this point, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind continues to utilize the same virtual queue procedures for guests with theme park reservations at Epcot.

Virtual Queue Procedures

For example, guests can acquire only one virtual queue per daytime admission. To join the virtual queue, people wishing to ride this attraction need a valid admission to Magic Kingdom and a theme park reservation. The two chances to gain a virtual queue remain at the same time as other attractions using this system. The first opportunity happens at 7:00 AM each morning. Guests do not need to be in the park then but must have a theme park reservation for Magic Kingdom. Then at 1:00 PM, more virtual queue slots appear. In this case, guests must be inside the Magic Kingdom theme park to join the virtual queue. This pattern of virtual queue procedures continues after the soft opening period into the official opening period.

Walt Disney World also announced that starting April 5, an additional opportunity to join the virtual queue will be available at 6:00 PM on select dates during extended evening theme park hours. Extended evening theme park hours come as a benefit for registered guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort deluxe-level hotel. Guests with this benefit can be outside of Magic Kingdom park to request to join at that time.

