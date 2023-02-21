Roundup Rodeo BBQ Menu and Pricing







The new restaurant coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Toy Story Land area, will be opening on March 23, 2023. Roundup Rodeo BBQ was opening for reservations today, but there have been some hiccups with that.

With the reservations opening we also have a look at the pricing and menu:

Lunch / Dinner

$45 per adult, plus tax and gratuity $25 per child (ages 3-9), plus tax and gratuity The Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits with Sweet Pepper Jelly Vegetables Rootin’ Tootin Tomato Salad -Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onion, White Balsamic Vinaigrette (Plant-based) Rex’s Romaine and Kale Salad -Apples, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Green Goddess Dressing Wheezy’s Watermelon Salad – Fresh-torn Mint (Plant-based) Choose One Entrée Enjoy a Platter of all the Following House-Smoked Items Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs | Buttercup’s Beef Brisket | There’s a Sausage in my Boot – Fire-grilled Pork Sausage | BBQ Chicken – with Style! Trixie’s Plant-based Trio Combat Carloflower with Harissa Drizzle and Walnut Gremolata | Scrumptious Bratwurst | Rip Roarin’ Rib Chop Sides (Select Four for the Table) Mean Old Potato Salad – Homestyle Red-skinned Potatoes

– Loaded Potato Barrels Veggie Slaw – (Plant-based)

(Plant-based) Force Field Fried Pickles

Campfire-roasted Vegetables – (Plant-based)

(Plant-based) Slinky Doooooooooog’s Mac & Cheese

Buckin’ Baked Beans – (Plant-based)

(Plant-based) Cowpoke Corn on the Cob

Grilled Street Corn Desserts (One Per Guest) Bo’s Lemon and Blueberry Cheesecake

Billy’s Chocolate Silk Pie

Goat’s Apple Pie

Gruff’s Peach-Strawberry Pie (Plant-based)

(Plant-based) Cupcake à la Forky –For Lil’ Riders, Gooey Chocolate Cake, Graham Cracker, Buttercream, Sugar Cookie Drinks Assorted Fountain Beverages Coca-Cola®, Diet Coca-Cola®, Coca-Cola Zero®, Sprite®, Fanta Orange®, Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade®, Powerade Mountain Blast®, Barq’s Root Beer® Freshly Brewed Iced Tea– Unsweetened Iced Tea, Sweet Iced Tea, Peach Iced Tea Kid’s Picks – Small Lowfat Milk, Small DASANI® Bottled Water Refreshments Molly’s Frozen Iced Tea -Frosty blend of Iced Tea and Citrus flavors $6.50 Frozen Cowpoke Cocoa – Frozen Cocoa and Minute Maid® Vanilla Smoothie topped with Mini Marshmallows $6.50 Partysaurus Tex – Minute Maid® Premium Lemonade and Strawberry Puree, garnished with Gummy Worms $6.50 Alcohol Grown-up’s Peanut Butter & Jelly – Frozen Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Minute Maid® Vanilla Smoothie Mix, Grape Jelly $16.50

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Aperol Liqueur, Strawberry Puree, Lemonade, Basil $15.50 Rattler Rum Punch – Bacardi Superior Rum, Orange-Pineapple Juice, Lime, and Passionfruit, garnished with a Sweet-and-Spicy Rim $14.50 Beer and Wine Options Allergy Free Menu Items What do you think? Comment and let us know!