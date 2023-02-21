Roundup Rodeo BBQ Menu and Pricing

The new restaurant coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Toy Story Land area, will be opening on March 23, 2023. Roundup Rodeo BBQ was opening for reservations today, but there have been some hiccups with that.
With the reservations opening we also have a look at the pricing and menu:
Lunch / Dinner
$45 per adult, plus tax and gratuity
$25 per child (ages 3-9), plus tax and gratuity
The Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits with Sweet Pepper Jelly
Vegetables
Rootin’ Tootin Tomato Salad -Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onion, White Balsamic Vinaigrette (Plant-based)
Rex’s Romaine and Kale Salad -Apples, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Green Goddess Dressing
Wheezy’s Watermelon Salad – Fresh-torn Mint (Plant-based)
Choose One Entrée
Enjoy a Platter of all the Following House-Smoked Items
Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs | Buttercup’s Beef Brisket | There’s a Sausage in my Boot – Fire-grilled Pork Sausage | BBQ Chicken – with Style!
Sides (Select Four for the Table)
- Mean Old Potato Salad –Homestyle Red-skinned Potatoes
- The Married Spuds – Loaded Potato Barrels
- Veggie Slaw – (Plant-based)
- Force Field Fried Pickles
- Campfire-roasted Vegetables –(Plant-based)
- Slinky Doooooooooog’s Mac & Cheese
- Buckin’ Baked Beans –(Plant-based)
- Cowpoke Corn on the Cob
- Grilled Street Corn
- Bo’s Lemon and Blueberry Cheesecake
- Billy’s Chocolate Silk Pie
- Goat’s Apple Pie
- Gruff’s Peach-Strawberry Pie (Plant-based)
- Cupcake à la Forky –For Lil’ Riders, Gooey Chocolate Cake, Graham Cracker, Buttercream, Sugar Cookie
Drinks
Assorted Fountain Beverages
Coca-Cola®, Diet Coca-Cola®, Coca-Cola Zero®, Sprite®, Fanta Orange®, Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade®, Powerade Mountain Blast®, Barq’s Root Beer®
Freshly Brewed Iced Tea– Unsweetened Iced Tea, Sweet Iced Tea, Peach Iced Tea
Kid’s Picks – Small Lowfat Milk, Small DASANI® Bottled Water
Refreshments
Molly’s Frozen Iced Tea -Frosty blend of Iced Tea and Citrus flavors $6.50
Frozen Cowpoke Cocoa – Frozen Cocoa and Minute Maid® Vanilla Smoothie topped with Mini Marshmallows $6.50
Partysaurus Tex – Minute Maid® Premium Lemonade and Strawberry Puree, garnished with Gummy Worms $6.50
Alcohol
- Grown-up’s Peanut Butter & Jelly –Frozen Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Minute Maid® Vanilla Smoothie Mix, Grape Jelly $16.50
- Snake Eye Margarita –Teremana Blanco Tequila, Watermelon Juice, Lime Juice, Agave, Smoked Chili Bitters $14.50
- The Rodeo Mule –Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lime Juice, Cane Sugar, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer $15.50
- Grown-up’s Iced Chocolate Rum – SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, RumChata Liqueur, Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow $15.50
- Whinnyin’ Whiskey Lemonade –Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Aperol Liqueur, Strawberry Puree, Lemonade, Basil $15.50
- Rattler Rum Punch – Bacardi Superior Rum, Orange-Pineapple Juice, Lime, and Passionfruit, garnished with a Sweet-and-Spicy Rim $14.50
Beer and Wine Options
Allergy Free Menu Items
