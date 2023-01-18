Universal Orlando Resort Updates January 18, 2023 (Photo Report)

Universal Orlando Resort prepares for several upcoming events and general maintenance. Universal Studios Florida manages to function as a major theme park with extensive construction and refurbishment happening. Also, a new sign that you have arrived at Universal Orlando Resort appeared today. This article will show some of those aspects.

The drama of the signage to indicate you have entered Universal Orlando Resort ended today. The new signage went up overnight. For everyone joking after leaving the moving walkways, they know now that they did not know where they were.

Before we venture into the “land of construction walls” known as Universal Studios Florida, a few updates should be made about Islands of Adventure. Thunder Falls Terrace continues to be closed. No update on the reopening of Thunder Falls Terrace has been officially made. Logic causes one to suspect that this unexpected extended closure relates to the roof damage from the hurricane and tropical storm.

The Jurassic Park River Adventure continues with a scheduled yearly refurbishment.

A temporary tent popped up in the Port of Entry area at Islands of Adventure. This might serve as a food tent during Mardi Gras, extending that seasonal event into Islands of Adventure.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, work continues on Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction. This attraction is scheduled to open this summer.

Likewise, the construction efforts in creating the new Minion Cafe are progressing.

The New York area presents as many construction walls as attractions these days. The year-round food and beverage kiosks have been removed for repairs to the pavement. Yet, some preparation work started for Mardi Gras in this area.

Several Mardi Gras food tents can be found in the New York area under construction. Only a few are pictured, though.

The food truck used during the holiday season remains in the New York area. One can deduce this food truck will also be a part of Mardi Grad.

A few other food tents can be found within Universal Studios Florida spread around the theme park.

The San Francisco area continues to have many construction walls near Chez Alcatraz. This bar has been improvising for a little while without direct water.

Speaking of which, Richter’s Burger Co., located nearby, will be closed until the end of the month, according to team members there.

The expected DreamWorks conversion of most of the KidZone area continues.

The Hollywood Stage for Rock the Universe started being set up overnight. This event happens from Jan. 27-29.

In addition, construction walls can be found at Universal Studios Florida in the World Expo area and a few other places. Guests should prepare for that when visiting.

When you exit Universal Studios Florida, you leave seeing more construction walls. Also, this appears to be more work on conversions to the turnstiles.

In CityWalk, work started for the Premier League Mornings Live event this weekend.

Things continue to change at Orlando area theme parks. Which of these updates do you find most interesting? Let us know in the comments.