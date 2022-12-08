Breaking News: Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast Opening Summer 2023 Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has recently announced Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast will open at Universal Studios Florida summer of 2023. This interactive blaster game experience will have visitors competing to join The Vicious 6.

Universal Studios Florida fans should rejoice that this area of larger construction will be resolved this summer. The former Shrek 4-D location has been going through construction since the beginning of the year. We also found out that the highly rumored Minion Cafe will be coming too. Rumors of this attraction have floated for some time.

Universal Orlando also stated that, “Next summer, guests will engage in loads of diabolical fun for kids, teens and adults as part of Universal Orlando Resort’s newest attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

Developed in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination, this interactive, blaster game experience will invite guests to put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the franchise’s most infamous supervillains.”

As has been reported in many places, especially by Alicia Stella, Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way.

The world-class attraction transports guests to Villain-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test. They’ll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting a variety of items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible. It’s a unique, mischief-filled experience that’s so much fun, it’s a crime.

Villain-Con Minion Blast will open in Summer 2023 at Universal Studios Florida within the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave. This new area will also feature the fan-favorite Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction plus a new Minion Café. Universal Orlando promised some other surprises inspired by popular characters from Illumination’s blockbuster franchises.

More details about Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast and Minion Land will be revealed in the months ahead.

How excited are you for this attraction to open? Let us know in the comments please.