DreamWorks KidZone Looking Likely at Universal Studios Florida

Earlier this week, large portions of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone closed at Universal Studios Florida. The day after that, construction walls went up, blocking views and the ability to enter that area. A day later, large images of DreamWorks characters appeared on those walls. Things are starting to look a lot like DreamWorks at Universal Studios Florida.

One popular rumor regarding Orlando area theme park changes would be the addition of more DreamWorks properties to Universal Studios Florida. Initial speculation as soon as Universal Orlando announced the closing of most of KidZone led to the logical conclusion of re-theming the area to DreamWorks.

The Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone area of Universal Studios Florida added DreamWorks-themed attractions before closing recently. The Shrek and Donkey meet and greet moved there. An entire DreamWorks Destination character interaction and dance party replaced the Barney show there. DreamWorks re-theming of this area makes some sense.

Also, Universal Orlando loves to leave easily seen clues for their future attractions and developments. The now-announced new Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction coming summer of 2023 received decorative construction walls early in the process. Those walls quickly received “Minions” decoration and images.

It would be best if you decided for yourself. However, construction walls surrounding the closed portion of KidZone have images as far as the wall goes. From the entrance to the KidZone area all the way to the entrance to the E.T. Adventure attraction, characters can be seen. If Universal Orlando follows their previous pattern, the rumors of this retheme looks evident.

The characters on the blue construction walls test the guest’s knowledge of DreamWorks properties. In fact, I saw characters that I forgot were DreamWorks properties until today. For example, the following animated properties are on the construction walls:

At this point, we still need to get an official announcement from Universal Orlando. However, the signs point to DreamWorks taking over the KidZone area of Universal Studios Florida.

Do you think DreamWorks will be a prominent part of this area formerly known as Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone? If not, what do you think will take over this area? Let us know in the comments.