Review: Truffle Parmesan Fries from Richter’s Burger Co. Universal Studios Florida

Today, I will write about a snack served at Richter’s Burger Co. at Universal Studios Florida. If you read any of my previous reviews about Richter’s, you probably know where this is going. You would not be wrong. However, the reasoning for critique stands on different issues this time. Why do I go if I discourage people from going to Richter’s? Well, this served as a stay-and-scream for Halloween Horror Nights 2022. On rainy nights, this place works well. Richter’s Burger Co. offers many seats indoors to avoid the rain. Also, I heard the Truffle Parmesan Fries still reside on this menu.

This review covers the saga of buying those fries. The Truffle Parmesan Fries cost $6.99 before applicable discounts. So, you know, I remember this snack being offered for a previous annual passholder days promotion. I missed that it stayed on the menu. However, when I placed an order, I saw these fries clearly on the menu. Can you tell I rarely come to this place?

This snack consists of the standard bland theme park fries as the base. They then receive some parmesan cheese and white truffle aioli on top. From a budget planning standpoint, you get the toppings for $2.50 more than the standard order of fries. Based on my experience, I must give that price point a mixed review.

I sat upstairs at Richter’s Burger Co. to enjoy my fries, avoiding the rain and the crowd. The toppings on these fries taste fine. These offer a change of pace from standard theme park food. The unique flavors not often found at theme park quick service places provide a solid addition. Yet, the amount of toppings you receive pales in comparison to what you need for this snack. The amount looks very small compared to the fries themselves. I lost all interest in this snack when the toppings disappeared. Once left with just over-salted fries, I struggled to finish my snack before tackling “Freaky” and “Black Phone” in The Horrors of Blumhouse Halloween Horror Nights house.

On the positive side, the topping adds a nice flavor. Is this topping worth an additional $2.50, however?

On the negative side, this snack can be very disappointing in terms of overall flavor. Also, this left me with a bad breath issue. I don’t need any help in that area. Please keep that in mind if you decide to try this snack.

These Truffle Parmesan Fries might work if you find yourself in Richter’s Burger Co. looking for a snack, but you might be disappointed. As always, eat like you mean it!