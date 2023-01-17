Some Mardi Gras Food Offerings Will Be Offered At Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay

Universal Orlando has posted some more information on their food offerings for the upcoming Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval event running from Feb. 4–Apr. 16, 2023. This year Universal is going to offer some limited options outside of Universal Studios Florida as well.

As part of the 2023 even UOR will offer a “limited selection” of special Mardi Gras food items at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

At Islands of Adventure guests can purchase Gumbo, Jambalaya, King Cake and more. Over at Volcano Bay there will be the Muffuletta Long Board Pizza.

At Universal Studios Florida there will be more than 50 “tasting-sized” menu items for guests at various kiosks around the park, featuring food representing countries around the world.

Here’s what Universal posted:

“The mouthwatering flavors of global Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Brazil to Belgium and beyond will come to life as part of an expansive menu featuring more than 50 tasting-sized items for guests to enjoy at this year’s event. While venturing throughout the parkwide celebration, guests will find kiosks featuring delectable food and beverage inspired by iconic fare from around the world – including the classic Crawfish Boil and deliciously fluffy Beignets from New Orleans, Shrimp Ceviche Tostada from Mexico, a Mofongo Flight inspired by the Carnaval Ponceño in Puerto Rico, Indonesian Black Coconut Rice Pudding with Mango and so much more.”

That’s not all. For a limited time guests can save $10 on a Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card to use for Mardi Gras. The card costs $75 normally, but can be purchased for $65.

If you are an annual passholder (UOAP) or seasonal passholder you can get a $150 card for $120.

These cards can be purchased at various Mardi Gras food and beverage locations around Universal Studios Florida.

Here’s a look at some of the food options coming!

Puerto Rico

MOFONGO FLIGHT

A mix of smashed plantains, bacon, chicharrones with shrimp criolla, crispy chicken thigh, and mayo ketchup

USA/New Orleans

CRAWFISH BOIL

Mixed bag of crawfish, shrimp, andouille, red bliss and corn on the cobb

GLUTEN FREE

USA/New Orleans BEIGNETS

Sweet fried pastry with powdered sugar

VEGETARIAN

Mexico BAJA SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADA

Marinated shrimp with avocado crema and crispy blue corn tortilla

Indonesia BUBUR KETAN HITAM

Indonesian purple rice sticky pudding with coconut condensed milk, mango, and shaved coconut