Universal Orlando Announced 2023 Mardi Gras Dates

The Mardi Gras celebration at Universal Orlando serves as my favorite time to visit. All the activities included with your admission make this time of year a great value. Recently, Universal Orlando revealed dates for 2023 Mardi Gras gala. Next year, Universal Orlando Resort will take its fan-favorite Mardi Gras celebration beyond the bayou with Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval – running daily February 4 through April 16, 2023, at Universal Studios Florida. Universal referred to this as a Springtime celebration in their press release but for many of us might be flying down to enjoy Mardi Gras from snow covered lands.

Universal Orlando stated that guests should prepare to let the good times roll with savory cuisine conspired by Carnavals from around the world, a magnificent parade, live music, and tons of beads. Though we do not have full details yet, we can start planning for this wonderful time of year. Universal Orlando invites guests now to plan for adventure beyond the bayou in 2023.

The parkwide celebration will transform Universal Studios Florida into Florida’s biggest party, complete with mouthwatering cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Brazil to Belgium and beyond – plus a lively parade filled with vibrant floats where partygoers can catch beads by the handful. And on select nights, guests can cap the festivities with live concerts by top names in music.

Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida. More details about the event – including the concert lineup and dates, the delicious selection of food and beverage guests can sample, and the spectacular parade theme – will be revealed soon. For more information, visit www.universalorlando.com/mardigras.

If you have never visited the Mardi Gras celebration before, our site has several articles from last year’s festivities like the parade, Feel free to use the search feature on our site looking for “Mardi Gras.”

Since this article is about Mardi Gras, there is only one thing to close this article with. Let the good times roll!