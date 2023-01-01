Premier League Fan Fest Registration Opens for Universal Orlando Event

Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest 2023 will occur on January 21 & 22, 2023, at Universal Orlando CityWalk. We previously reported on the initial announcement of this event. Recently, registration opened for this fan festival. Now, with registration open, we have learned more about the event and the process of participating.

According to NBC Sports’ website, this event will allow registrants to enjoy live match broadcasts, interact with on-air talent, encounter legendary players, see and buy special merchandise, interact with club mascots, view the Premier League Trophy, and more. On both days, the event starts at 6:00 a.m. This fan festival event costs nothing, but registration is required. The registration information can be found at https://www.nbcsports.com/PLMorningsLiveOrlando.

Once you register, you will receive an email confirming the process. It will read something like this:

“We are thrilled to confirm your RSVP to the exclusive Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest 2023 at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk.

Please look out for an email on Monday 9th January 2023 with instructions to download the Event App which will include your QR code for entry and more info!

If you have signed up for guests, they will be receiving their instructions on the guest email provided upon registering.

Tickets do not guarantee entry. Please be sure you arrive early to guarantee entry. Once the fan park is full, entrance will be on a ‘one in, one out’ basis.

Please look out for the General Admission line upon arrival.

Thank you again for your interest and support. We can’t wait to see you there!

Please email us on info@plmorningslive.com should you have any queries about the event.”

This email encourages guests to arrive early. Also, guests should notice that registration does not guarantee entry to the area of the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest. This sounds like NBC Sports and Universal Orlando expect a large crowd.

Participants will have plenty of Premier League fans to discuss Premier League news like Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. Recently, Ronaldo signed with the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year deal, making him the highest-paid soccer player in history. He should be a common conversation topic during this fan festival.

Of course, the great legend Pele passed away recently. We expect some tributes to that great athlete and person during the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest.

If interested, guests should register soon. After that, be on the lookout for the January 9, 2023, email. Please let us know if you plan to attend in the comments below. Also, we might see you there cheering on your favorite Premier League team.