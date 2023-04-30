Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (April 30, 2023)







This week’s installment of Top Three Things finds me home in the Midwest, going through all my dining photos. This week, the Top Three Things list includes a few more items I feasted upon while at Universal Orlando.

Several exciting things are coming to Universal Orlando Resort in May. The new annual passholder lounge soft opened on April 26. The official opening will be May 1st. Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast should open soon. Rumors indicate that the attraction and nearby Minion Café could open soon. Also, the summer Jurassic Park Tribute Store opens in late May or early June at Universal Studios Florida. We expect some photo-worthy and possibly tasty creations to evolve from those new locations.

Vegan Double Chocolate Chunk Brownie at Croissant Moon Bakery

Croissant Moon Bakery at Islands of Adventure offers the lowest number of vegan items among all the counter service locations at Universal Orlando Resort. However, the Vegan Double Chocolate Chunk Brownie provides a sweet treat. The texture does not give away that this is vegan. Vegan diners should be pleased with this brownie. However, we still miss the Holiday Vegan Snowflake Cookie.

Top Three Things: Ratatouille Pork Tenderloin at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen ($25.95)

Recently, we tried a seasonal item at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal Orlando CityWalk. The Ratatouille Pork Tenderloin consists of pan-seared pork tenderloin, citrus glaze, stewed vegetables, and fondant potatoes. We found this limited-time entrée a good choice for an entrée here. We even made some vegetables appear in our diet at a theme park resort.

The sauce worked well in creating balance with this dish. The pork came properly prepared as usual at Toothsome. Though the vegetable-to-pork ratio might be off a bit, this pork tenderloin version made a good meal.

Pork Carnitas Tacos at Bumblebee Man’s Taco Truck ($11.99)

With Cinco de Mayo being this week, we felt obligated to select something at least slightly Mexican. We decided to go with our favorite taco in the Universal Orlando Resort theme park at Bumblebee Man’s Taco Truck. This food truck in the Springfield, USA, area of Universal Studios Florida serves some above-average theme park tacos. We find the pork version to be the best currently offered there.

