Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (April 23, 2023)







The spring season brings warmer weather, especially in the Florida area. This week’s Top Three Things list involves dining options that I enjoyed while visiting Universal Orlando Resort this week. They range from new quick service to table service dining in Universal CityWalk Orlando. In addition, these all involve items we ate last week at Universal Orlando Resort.

Street Corn Crepe at Central Park Crepes

We enjoyed the Street Corn Crepe from Central Park Crepes in Universal Studios Florida on Monday morning last week. That morning was the first day this new menu item appeared on the Central Park Crepes menu board. This replaced the Muffuletta Crepe offered during Mardi Gras season at Universal Orlando.

The Street Corn Crepes cost $11.99 before applicable discounts. The menu description reads, “roasted corn, cotija cheese, jalapenos. ancho marinated chicken, cilantro lime crema, blue corn tortilla.” We found this crepe to be an excellent addition to the menu. We found the flavors to be solid. Also, we enjoy having another non-traditional theme park food item to consume.

The High Class Hillbilly – Southern Style Bar-B-Q-Shi From The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar at Universal CityWalk Orlando

The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar sells a wide variety of food. One of the unique combinations of cuisine styles is The High Class Hillbilly – Southern Style Bar-B-Q-Shi. This costs $20. The menu description reads, “pulled pork, caramelized onion and BBQ sauce, potato wrapped and flash fried. Topped with house-made bacon coleslaw and chives.”

The entrée offers plenty of BBQ flavor. The portion size displays a reasonable value for this price point at a theme park resort table service dining option. If you are looking for something outside the norm, this makes a great option.

Top Three Things: Potato Knish in Marvel Super Hero Island

Rounding out our Top Three Things this week, we visited the new food and beverage kiosk in Marvel Super Hero Island at Islands of Adventure. We ordered the Potato Knish. This theme park version of a traditional Jewish food item contrasts sharply with the hot dogs served at this stand. Nevertheless, we found this potato-filled snack enjoyable and worth your time on your next trip to Universal Orlando Resort. These cost $8.49.

This ends our account of dining from last week. Expect more reports of food consumed at Universal Orlando Resort in next week’s Top Three Things. As always, eat like you mean it!