Is Disney Rebooting The Golden Girls For Disney+ In 2024?







A new rumor has the internet buzzing. This new rumor says that Disney is going to reboot the popular 1980s hit show "The Golden Girls" with a new cast, including Tina Fey as Dorothy, Amy Poehler as Sophia, Lisa Kudrow as Rose, and Maya Rudolph as Blanche. It is rumored to have ten episodes and will be released this summer on Disney+.

Is this true?

No. It’s yet another satirical post from the Facebook Page YODA BBY ABY.

It was part of a bunch of joke posts they made about new films and shows coming to Disney+, including Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starring in a new "Splash" movie, Andrew Garfield and Megan Fox in a remake of "Mannequin," and Zendaya as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."







None of it is real. It’s completely fake and none of these are in production. It’s just another joke on the internet.

