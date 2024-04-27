New ‘Harry Potter’ Audiobooks to Feature Cast of 100+ Actors







J.K. Rowling’s popular adventures of ‘The Boy Who Lived‘ will be given new life! Pottermore Publishing and Audible have teamed up to produce a series of full-cast recordings of all seven Harry Potter books!

We learned of the unexpected announcement via Variety. The production will include a cast exceeding 100 actors, similar to an audio drama but on a vastly larger scale.

Production has not started yet, but a teaser video from the official Harry Potter YouTube channel shows off the audible recording studio. Rather than recording lines separately (like we see with a lot of voiceover work), it would appear that several cast members will be in the room at one time.

This sort of environment can change the performances is several ways. The dynamic allows actors to play off each other’s performances in real-time. These new audiobooks could possibly be the most perfect adaptation of the Harry Potter stories we’ve ever seen… err … heard.

“Sonorus! Pottermore Publishing and Audible have today announced a huge feat in audio storytelling coming soon – with all seven Harry Potter books set to be retold with a full-scale ensemble cast, using spellbinding innovations in audio production.“

Jim Dale and Stephen Fry recorded previous releases of the seven Harry Potter audiobooks. According to Variety, Audible will keep those online after the new voice-cast version debuts. Of the two, I prefer Fry’s, but then again, I am biased because of his fantastic narration of The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.

I don’t expect many, if any, of the original cast to return, except for the very end of The Deathly Hallows. Regarding casting for the seven new audiobooks, who do you think should fill the leading roles?

It’ll be a bit of a shock to hear someone other than the late Robbie Coltrane being Hagrid, that’s for sure. Also, will J.K. Rowling’s comments on certain characters she made after the books were published affect the stories in any way? Hmmmm.

[Source: Variety]