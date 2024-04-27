Did Disney Buy Epstein Island?







A new rumor indicates that Disney has purchased Jeffery Epstein’s Island for $3 billion to add a new Disney Cruise Line Island and theme park.

Is it true?

No. It’s another article from the satire site Mouse Trap News.

The article was posted in early March and joked that Disney likely purchased the island as a cover-up because the island isn’t worth $3 billion. They also tease that people say it should be called “Kidcot.”

“Many people are suggesting the new name of this park should be Kidcot. However, skeptical fans aren’t buying any of this. In fact, many people are speculating that Disney bought this island to cover something up.”

The article further jokes that a Disney executive said:

“… Disney sees an opportunity to turn Epstein’s island into a beacon of innocence and wonder. As one executive put it, “Where there’s scandal, there’s opportunity for a happy ending… at least in our version of reality.”

It’s all one big joke. Disney did not buy Epstein Island. In fact, the island was already sold to a private investor for $60 million, less than half the asking price, last year. He intends to build a resort.

However, Disney does rent an infamous island.

Castaway Cay was once Gorda Cay. Until Disney leased the island in 1997, it was known for drug running and had a history with pirates.

Of course, most people talk about the Cay’s rumored ties to Pablo Escobar. One of his people, Carlos Lehder, worked on the nearby island of Norman’s Cay. However, the area was patrolled and used by various drug runners, not necessarily Escobar.

American Frank Barber owned Gorda Cay (now Disney’s Castaway Cay) and leased an airstrip on the island to drug runners till he was caught and jailed.

The runway is no longer used for air traffic, and instead, Disney uses it as a path to the adult-only “Serenity Bay.” It is also used as part of the runDisney Castaway Cay 5K event.

Epstein Island is not something Disney has purchased, but there’s plenty of real history around Castaway Cay.

