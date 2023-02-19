Review: Country Fresh French Toast at Toothsome Chocolate Factory Orlando







Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen locations can be found in Asia, Philadelphia, Hollywood, and Orlando. We love the Orlando location. We ordered the Country Fresh French Toast during a recent visit to the Orlando Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen.

(Before discussing this entrée, I want to thank OrlanDave for allowing me to tag along, taking advantage of a dining discount for this visit. Food always seems to taste better when it costs less, right?)

The Country Fresh French Toast costs $12.95. This can be found on the brunch menu. Do not let the term “brunch menu” confuse you. Everything on this section of the menu can be purchased all day. This brunch menu item shares characteristics with the Patty Melt French Toast we enjoy here. Both qualify as savory entrees, not sweet French toast. The menu description reads, “Challah brioche stuffed with Gruyère cheese and smoky ham, sunny-side up egg, béarnaise sauce, Lyonnaise potatoes.”

The portion size of this entrée satisfies most guests. We do not recommend ordering this as your entrée and tackling a Toothsome dessert afterward. We found the presentation excellent, as usual, with French toast here.

On the positive side, the Challah brioche makes excellent French toast, whether savory or sweet. The Béarnaise sauce heightens this entrée without being overpowering. The egg on top looks and tastes well prepared. The flavor of the egg also adds to this without overwhelming the other components. The cheese and ham with the bread create a pleasant savory treat for your taste buds.

On the negative side, the potatoes at Toothsome continue to be inconsistent in taste and texture, sadly. We used to enjoy them here, but the quality has dropped during our last three visits. The runny egg on top of this entrée does not match the bread as much as we would have liked, but that is a minor criticism. We also would have preferred some more ham and cheese with this savory meal.

Overall, this filling table service entrée for under $13, before any discounts, makes a great deal at Universal Orlando Resort. However, we should point out that the price increased on this entrée recently. The taste adventure with this entrée may not become your favorite. However, considering the price and portion size, you will not be disappointed. Do not forget about the merchandise here.

As always, eat like you mean it!