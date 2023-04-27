Another Jurassic Park Attraction Coming to Universal Orlando







Did you know that this summer marks the 39th anniversary of the original “Jurassic Park” movie being released in theatres? Universal Orlando knows this is the “Jurassic Park” movie’s 30th anniversary and will be adding a new Jurassic Park attraction soon.

Universal and Amblin Entertainment are re-opening the park gates for fans, old and new, to honor 30 years since “Jurassic Park” debuted. As a part of this, new toys, apparel, video games, and collectibles will be released in May and throughout the summer.

We noticed a new piece of merchandise during a recent trip to Universal Orlando Resort. Since we only sometimes see new merchandise at Universal Orlando Resort, we checked with a team member to confirm.

This new piece of merchandise was a Jurassic Park 30th anniversary metal license plate. That item costs $16 before any discounts.

We only thought a little about it as we were working on another project in the theme parks. However, we started hearing rumbling about a summer Tribute Store coming to Universal Studios Florida theme park.

Since the Mardi Gras season ended at Universal Orlando Resort, Tribute Store would be closed. For the last two years, a summer Tribute Store has happened. Yet, based on the movement of the Tribute Store to the Hollywood area, many wondered if a summer version would happen.

Jurassic Park Tribute Store

Recently, we received confirmation that a summer Tribute Store would happen this year based on the 30th anniversary of the “Jurassic Park” movie. Guests should expect theming like the summer Jurassic World Tribute Store in 2021.

Based on that previous Tribute Store, we should expect an updated version of the Tribute Store treats from two years ago. Some of those treats, like the jar cake, have lived on being sold in bakery cases throughout the Universal Orlando Resort theme parks since the summer of 2021.

Logic dictates that this summer Tribute Store will open in late May or early June. Last year’s Tribute Store opened in late May, for example. The Jurassic World Tribute Store also opened in late May. Nevertheless, we do not have an official date from Universal Orlando Resort at this time.

Have you visited a Universal Orlando Resort summer Tribute Store before? Will you be visiting Jurassic Park one this summer? Let us know in the comments.