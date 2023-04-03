Review: San Andreas Platter at Richter’s Burger Universal Studios Florida







Richter’s Burger Co. serves standard theme park fast food at Universal Studios Florida theme park. Richter’s Burger Co. serves a San Andreas chicken sandwich. Is it worth your time?

One of the great additions to Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Orlando involved a new stay and scream area. The use of Richter’s Burger Co. restaurant for an indoor “stay and scream” area helped during several rainy evenings this past year. Sure, you could only enter the Horrors of Blumhouse house first, but the more relaxing “dry” area improved the experience last year. Richter’s Burger serves as the only food option in this holding area. This restaurant will draw more people to try the burgers, fries, and sandwiches here. We have tried all the menu items here on several occasions.

The Platter

“The San Andreas Platter” consists of a grilled chicken sandwich and fries. This menu option costs $12.99 before applicable discounts. Richter’s Burger continues to carry on the tradition of San Francisco earthquake culture in theming. The attraction that helped add to this theme no longer exists.

Richter’s Burger offers a very simple style menu. If looking for fine dining or creative menu items, this place fails to be a good choice. For example, the menu description for the San Andreas Platter reads like this, “grilled chicken sandwich served with fries.” Yes, that qualifies as the entire description. Richter’s Burger never claimed to be great food, so you know what you are in for when eating there.

During a recent visit, my chicken sandwich merits the lowest rating ever for a chicken sandwich. The bun tasted so dry and fell apart. The chicken looked sad. The chicken came so dry that I had actual difficulty chewing it at all. I tried covering it with mayonnaise but that did not help. In simple terms, this sandwich was awful. At least the lettuce looked green.

Fries at Richter’s Burger

Were the fries any better? Yes, they were better. Still, they fell below the average theme park standard. The fries were cold. Several of them were so hard I could not bite them. I broke two plastic forks after covering the fires with ketchup trying to eat the “softer” ones.

In fairness, this place qualifies as basic theme park food. However, several staff members stood in my way as I tried to get condiments and napkins. They also blocked my ability to put the trash away. As you can see, this added to my frustrations and many other guests. Additionally, the pick-up system to get our food worked very inefficiently with several errors on this evening.

The only light in this gloomy dining experience involved Erica working and taking orders. She remained positive during the chaos. On that evening, I quickly gave her a #UOFistBump.

This location makes a great “stay and scream” area with Chez Alcatraz nearby also. We hope this makes a return as a holding area for Halloween Horror Nights 2023. Yet, Richter’s continues to be one of the weakest quick service locations in Universal Studios Florida. Still, the second-floor location inside Richter’s offers some calm in this restaurant.

For more reviews, we have done at Richter’s Burger Co. and nearby restaurants at Universal Studios Florida, we place those below for you to examine. Yet, the food does not deserve high praise. As always, eat like you mean it!

