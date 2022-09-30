A Look Inside The Horrors of Blumhouse Halloween Horror Nights House Orlando 2022

If you select to utilize the Richter’s “Stay and Scream” area this year in Orlando, you will be released first to the Blumhouse themed house. During my recent trip, I used this stay and scream area to stay dry during the rain one night. This year marks the third time Blumhouse properties have been used for a house at Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. This year, this house gets split between two parts. The first part covers “Freaky Friday.” Then, an obvious break happens before guests enter the “Black Phone” portion of this house.

Universal Orlando tells us to “step inside a new double-feature of Blumhouse horror. Guests will find themselves trapped between a frantic teen and the ruthless serial killer she’s swapped bodies with in the Freaky section. Then, guests must make a desperate escape from the dark basement of The Grabber in The Black Phone section. In my opinion (and consulting with real Halloween Horror Nights veterans), this house makes the best Blumhouse version so far. Of note, this house utilizes some of the queue for the Fast and Furious: Supercharged attraction. Walking through that attraction’s queue makes an interesting introduction to this house.

With the Freaky section, you get the expected high school scene with lockers for example.

Within this house, we can view the mystic forces that caused the body switch between adult killer and female teenager.

Of course, with a killer in a new body, we get some scene of killing with one using an electric saw.

The Black Phone section causes guests to enter into the mystery of a bedroom and masks. Fewer pictures were allowed to be taken in this section of the house during “Unmasking Tours” though.

All in all, this house offered some decent scares. It depends on the scare actors a bit too much perhaps though. If you get a bad run with a cast change, you might not enjoy this house as much. I hope you liked the look inside this house. Enjoy the spooky!