Halloween Horror Nights: Six Things We Learn From Universal Orlando Resort This Week?







On March 23, Universal Orlando divulged several details, and guests received a first look at 2023 Halloween Horror Nights merchandise. So, what did we learn this week?

We learned the official Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) dates at Universal Studios Florida.

We know that the event will start on September 1. The final night will be October 31, Halloween evening. Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year. So far, that will be the only Tuesday of HHN 2023. Though speculation leaned toward some additional nights this year, the usual Wednesday through Sunday evening pattern continues for 2023.

As Universal Orlando Resort announced, “The world’s premier Halloween event, Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights, returns to Universal Studios Florida for a record-breaking 44 nights this fall – unleashing a new slate of horrifying haunted houses and scare zones filled with menacing creatures, and outrageous entertainment on select nights September 1 through October 31.” Starting at the beginning of September, this year’s Halloween Horror Nights will involve more nights than ever.

We learned the number of Halloween Horror Nights houses and scare zones for 2023

Once again, speculation started earlier this year that 11 houses might be a part of this event. That rumor looks dead with the recent announcement. Universal Orlando said, “This highly anticipated event will bring guests’ worst nightmares to life within ten all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by everything from top names in terror and pop culture to unfathomable original abominations devised by the twisted creators of the event. Guests will also navigate five scare zones throughout the park – each filled with hordes of gruesome creatures stalking their every move….”

This number matches recent years. Still, officially, we only know the identity of one of the HHN houses, Chucky. The customary five scare zones will happen at HHN this year.

We learned about single-night event ticket prices.

Universal Orlando Resort started selling single-night event tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are now available at $79.99 plus tax when purchased online. These prices will vary based on the visit date, of course. You should expect to pay around $100 when planning your budget. Nevertheless, these tickets did not increase in price drastically compared to last year. However, we do not have prices for multi-night tickets. We anticipate a hefty price increase involving those tickets.

We learned about Universal Orlando Resort vacation packages with Halloween Horror Nights tickets.

Guests can plan the “fall vacation of their screams,” as Universal Orlando Resort stated, and save up to $200 (based on a seven-night stay) with a unique vacation package that includes one-night admission to Halloween Horror Nights, five days of access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay, and accommodations at one of Universal Orlando’s hotels. Package holders also receive exclusive benefits by being a Universal hotel guest, like access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights gate for faster entry into the event, early park admission during the day, and complimentary transportation throughout the resort. This limited-time package is available for purchase now for use from September 1 to October 31 (savings vary based on length of stay).

Guests can also stay and take advantage of a limited-time savings of 20% when booking a four-night stay at any of Universal Orlando’s hotels (savings available for visits from September 1 through October 31).

We learned about upgrades to your Halloween Horror Nights experience

Universal Orlando Resort gave out details involving express passes and special tours. Guests can take their frightening experience at the world’s premier Halloween event to the next level with unique event upgrades, including:

The Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass:

This gives guests access to the Express queue to bypass the regular lines once at each haunted house and participating rides and attractions. The starting price for this is 109.99 but expect to pay more than that for the night you want to visit HHN.

The R.I.P. Tour experience:

This guided nighttime tour offers guests priority V.I.P. access to all haunted houses and shows, plus Universal Express Unlimited access to participating rides and attractions before and after their R.I.P. tour. The starting price is $299.99. Once again, this makes a starting price, so expect a more expensive tour.

The Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour:

This daytime tour shows how the scares are brought to life via a lights-on journey through select haunted houses. Starting price listed on Universal Orlando’s website is $119.99 for the six-house tour.

We learned about the new 2023 HHN merchandise.

Universal Orlando Resort released some 2023 HHN merchandise this week. The theme of “See You In The Fog” can be seen in Universal Orlando Resort stores and online.

How excited are you for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 in Orlando? Will we see you in the fog?