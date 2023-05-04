Review Basket O’ Bait From Frying Dutchman Universal Studios Florida







Fast Food Boulevard in the Springfield, USA, area of Universal Studios Florida serves as a food court area that Simpsons fans enjoy. The Frying Dutchman, within Fast Food Boulevard at Universal Studios Florida, offers a Simpson homage with the Basket O’ Bait.

The Springfield, USA, area of Universal Studios Florida offers many comedic elements that fans of the television show enjoy. The Fast Food Boulevard food court allows Simpsons fans to watch clips from the show and find every character from the show somewhere within this area.

Depending on your preference, you can order a Krusty Burger or a Chicken and Waffle Sandwich in the Fast Food Boulevard area. Also, the Frying Dutchman in Fast Food Boulevard serves a theme park quick-service version of seafood. During a recent trip, our group wanted to go to Fast Food Boulevard. We ordered the Basket O’ Bait from there.

Basket O’ Bait

The Basket O’ Bait costs $18.99. You can also order the combo version with a Universal Orlando fast food-style shake for $4 more. By the way, we would not recommend the “Frosty-like” shake.

According to the menu, the Basket O’ Bait includes “fresh caught, hand cut cod, coconut-crusted shrimp, and fried calamari, with a hushpuppy & homemade tartar sauce or cocktail sauce.” This comes with tater tots. Applesauce or fresh fruit is available to substitute as a side.

Since we had tried this quick service item before, we knew what to expect. Since our last time ordering this, the price has increased significantly. Without the advantage of the old Universal Orlando quick-service dining plan, this menu item does not offer as much value as it would have been back in early 2020.

Fried Food Extravaganza

This basket of food provides a fried food extravaganza. Still, the entire food order received for your theme park money equals the level of standard fast food-style fish. We found the quality is no better than Long John Silver’s or Captain D’s. In fact, it may be a little worse.

Overall, this quick-service menu choice should be avoided. Even on Fast Food Boulevard, there are better options. The calamari tasted below average. It was very chewy and cold. Even the tater tots were served cold on this day. The hush puppies tasted above average but were still very cold despite coming out of the warmer.

The condiments failed to help. Still, your mileage may vary, as they say. However, this item does not bring good flavor or value compared to other options, even in this food court. Of course, you ordered fast food seafood from a Simpsons-themed food court. You should know what to expect.

We hope this review is helpful to you. We have listed a few better options below. As always, eat like you mean it!

Best Universal Studios Quick Service

Top Three Things

Buffalo Chicken Tots