I Do Like Buffalo Chicken Tots from Green Eggs and Ham Cafe, I Do!







How often have you heard someone say they dislike a specific food type? Then, how many times have you heard someone admit they have never tried that type of food before? Many people discover they like the Buffalo Chicken Tots at Green Eggs and Ham Café at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

In my sphere, I often encounter people that claim to dislike a particular type of food but then admit to never really trying it. People make up their minds about something before even trying it. Is there a lesson for many of us within that?

Dr. Seuss

Maybe, that remains the point of Dr. Seuss’ book, Green Eggs and Ham. As that book famously says, “I do not like green eggs and ham. I do not like them, Sam-I-Am.” Poor Sam-I-Am continues to convince them that green eggs and ham deserve a try. Today, I suggest everyone try the food at the food kiosk in Islands of Adventure, which is known as Green Eggs and Ham Cafe. The most popular item sold here from last year would be the Buffalo Chicken Tots.

Buffalo Chicken Tots

The Buffalo Chicken Tots scare some guests away based on fear of buffalo sauce. The sauce does have some kick but nothing overwhelming by any means. These covered tots cost $10.99 before applicable discounts. These crispy tater tots come covered in chicken tenders, mozzarella cheese, ranch, and buffalo sauce. Though this would not qualify as fine dining, this light lunch/large snack brings plenty of flavors. The coating of the chicken matches well with the sauce and cheese. The merging of cheese, sauce, and chicken flavors creates a sensation of comfort food for some theme park guests.

Though the chicken offered better flavor before Universal Orlando switched them to tenders, these covered tots are a great option. Generally, these covered tots are made to order. You pick them up fresh from the kiosk window. Sometimes, the wait can be longer than desired due to the preparation process.

In fairness, this food kiosk has gotten slower in delivering the food. One of my theme park friends said that this quick service location has gotten slower than Central Park Crepes, which is saying something. Both of those quick service locations offer economical theme park food. Yet, the made-to-order aspect slows everything down.

If you try these Buffalo Chicken Tots from Green Eggs and Ham Café, you will proclaim, “I do like green eggs and ham, I do!” As always, eat like you mean it!