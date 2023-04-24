We Have Eaten at Every Quick Service Dining Option at Universal Studios Florida – These are the Best Quick Service Options at Universal Studios Florida







If you were going to choose the best quick service options at Universal Studios Florida, what would those be?

This question came up in an online discussion recently. Based on that, someone forwarded an article to me claiming this to be the best authority on Universal Orlando dining. Any article listing Fast Food Boulevard area and Mel’s Drive-In as two of the three best dining options at Universal Studios Florida might lack knowledge of every dining option at Universal Studios Florida. Some of us have eaten at every dining option at Universal Studios Florida theme park and the entire Universal Orlando Resort.

Not The Best Quick Service Option at Universal Studios Florida

The aforementioned Mel’s and Fast Food Boulevard would not make most people’s list of the best quick service at Universal Studios Florida. With all due respect to the talented team members that work at those options, those would not be considered the best options by people who visit Universal Studios Florida regularly. For example, Mel’s Drive-In receives low grades from most guests.

Mel’s Drive-In does offer a step back in time to 1950’s style diner. Well, Mel’s Drive-In presents a 1950’s style diner that offers mobile ordering and Coke freestyle machines. Nevertheless, the meals are what you would expect from a basic theme park fast food place.

Also, Fast Food Boulevard works fine. That food court set-up provides variety. You can find the infamous Krusty Burger and a Chicken and Waffle Sandwich in that food court area. This mall-style food court operation serves burgers, chicken, fish, and pizza. The Lisa’s Teahouse of Horror section serves some plant-based options, but we find it hard to recommend them. This area can be fun. Still, do not expect great food.

Clarification Before Moving On to Best Quick Service Options at Universal Studios Florida

So that you know – the following suggestions will only apply to Universal Studios Florida. This will not apply to the Universal Islands of Adventure theme park. This only applies to Universal Studios Florida, which should be distinct from some made-up internet theme park distinctions like Universal Studios Orlando. This list of best quick-service dining applies only to a theme park named Universal Studios Florida that opened in 1990.

Leaky Cauldron

The quick-service dining option in the Wizarding World area of Universal Studios Florida consistently receives positive reviews about the food there. Sure, the mobile order and table delivery systems show significant flaws. However, most guests appreciate the above-average theme food served here. Also, the theming of the restaurant will entertain most Harry Potter fans.

The menu consists of theme park versions of British food like fish and chips, a Guinness stew, cottage pie, fisherman’s pie, scotch eggs, and vegan options. Of course, this place sells butterbeer. Butterbeer comes in five forms here – cold, hot, frozen, potted cream, and ice cream.

Leaky Cauldron offers great theming and non-traditional theme park dining at a slightly higher-than-expected quality.

The TODAY Café

Since the grand opening of this location in May 2019, the food quality at TODAY Café has exceeded expectations. This New York Deli-style themed quick service sells high-quality baked goods, breakfast entrees, sandwiches, and excellent vegan options. Also, as the name implies, this quick service location connects with the NBC TODAY Show.

The common complaint about TODAY Café revolves around the slow speed guests receive their orders. However, during a busy crowd-level week, most places at Universal Orlando Resort display that issue.

Central Park Crepes

Speaking of places with slow order delivery speed, Central Park Crepes might offer the best value in terms of quick service on all of Universal Orlando Resort property. This small kiosk serves theme park versions of crepes. The crepes provide a large amount of flavor and above-average portion size. Since opening in 2020, this crepe stand can develop long queues. Nevertheless, guests rarely taste their crepes and experience disappointment. The crepe options include savory and sweet ones. Also, the Vegan Berry Crepe qualifies as vegan-friendly. Recently, this stand added a Street Corn Crepe.

We have links to previous dining reviews below if you want more suggestions of good dining choices at Universal Studios Florida. Also, we have a “Top Three Things” article each week listing dining suggestions for that week at Universal Orlando Resort. As always, eat like you mean it!

Wise Guys Platter – TODAY Café

Shepherd’s Pasty Pie – Leaky Cauldron

Chicken Tacos – Bumblebee Man’s Taco Truck

Loaded Jacket Potato – London Taxi Hut