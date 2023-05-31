Earl of Sandwich Disney Springs Breakfast Bacon Burrito Review







Disney Springs, at Walt Disney World, lacks a variety of weekday breakfast options. Still, Earl Of Sandwich Disney Springs offers several quick-service breakfast options.

Breakfast choices are limited when you find yourself at Disney Springs in the mornings on weekdays. You can enjoy the many options at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew. The Starbucks and Joffrey’s Coffee locations will have breakfast options. You can do what most people do and queue at Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs, waiting for it to open at 10:00 a.m.

However, Earl of Sandwich is the weekday breakfast place with the most options at Disney Springs. During a recent trip, we gave this place a try for breakfast.

Earl of Sandwich primarily draws a crowd during dinner hours since this place offers value. The sandwiches cost around $9. For a Walt Disney World counter service option that earns consideration.

Breakfast Menu Earl of Sandwich Disney Springs

The breakfast menu contains the usual suspects, such as breakfast sandwiches and breakfast bowls. We decided to go with the breakfast burrito. These come with either sausage or bacon. We chose bacon.

The Bacon Breakfast Burrito costs $6.99. Most of the breakfast entrées cost about that price. Considering that most other weekday breakfast options at Disney Springs cost similarly, Earl of Sandwich looks to provide more bang for your buck. At least, it gives a non-sugary option compared to Gideon’s Bakehouse and Everglazed.

On our most recent trip, the ordering process went smoothly. However, the pick-up process bogged down a little. The burrito took longer than standard breakfast sandwiches to make. Since three groups behind us in the queue got their sandwiches before our order was ready, we reached that conclusion. If ordering this, expect a little bit of a wait. Perhaps due to the preparation method, we received a hot burrito.

Menu Description of Breakfast Burrito

The menu description indicates that this burrito comes with scrambled eggs, bacon, breakfast tots, red onions, Roma tomatoes, and cheddar & sour cream. Of course, being a burrito, it comes wrapped in a tortilla. We found the burrito’s flavor to be like most fast-food breakfast burritos. The portion size exceeded most breakfast burritos, however. We were not impressed with the flavor but were not disappointed either. Though we did not taste much sour cream or cheese, the eggs worked well in this burrito. The eggs and breakfast tots make this burrito a reasonable option. In contrast, the bacon provided little flavor. The onion and tomatoes hinder the burrito though

We have a lower opinion of the Earl of Sandwich than the average Disney Springs visitor. In fact, we would almost always prefer to enjoy one of the numerous off-site sandwich places near Disney Springs over Earl of Sandwich. We experience more value and less hassle that way.

Still, if you shop until you drop, this quick service option might make up budget-wise for all the Disney stuff you bought while at Disney Springs.

If interested, we placed some additional Earl of Sandwich reviews below. As always, eat like you mean it!

