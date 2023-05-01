Day Of Donuts at the Theme Park Resorts (and Some Gideon’s Bakehouse Too)







At Orlando area theme park, May 1 looks like a day of donuts. One theme park doughnut shop celebrated a birthday. Another unveiled a “Super Hero’ limited-time doughnut. Oh, if you want a better look at the new Gideon’s Bakehouse cookies and cakes for May, we have that also.

Day of Donuts: Happy Birthday to Voodoo Doughnut Universal CityWalk Orlando

May 1 marks the fifth anniversary of Voodoo Doughnuts coming to Universal CityWalk Orlando. Voodoo Doughnut celebrated with a cake cutting today and a special limited-time doughnut.

The Birthday Cake Doughnut costs $4.25 before discounts and comes stuffed with creamy strawberry filling, dipped in vanilla frosting, and topped with colorful sprinkles. This may be the Orlando location’s fifth anniversary. However, the Voodoo Doughnut company is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with this doughnut. You can find it all month long at most Voodoo Doughnut locations across the United States.

Day of Donuts: Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew

Meanwhile, over at Walt Disney World, a special donut and more can be found. In honor of the “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” movie releasing this week, Everglazed made a donut in honor of superheroes. The Super Hero Donut comes dipped in either yellow or red icing, topped with rainbow sprinkles, and finished with four superhero candies on top of buttons of buttercream.

Everglazed also unveiled a new Cupcake Cold Brew. This features their everyday blend with cupcake syrup, whole milk, and red-colored white chocolate sweet cream foam. Both the donut and cold brew will only last through May 7th.

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew also unveiled some new seasonal lemonade for those looking for a lighter beverage. The GooToYou duo tried the Mint Julep version. It meets with their approval. We know from a recent trip that they both enjoy the burgers at Everglazed. Yes, you read burgers, and they are good.

More Details about Gideon’s Bakehouse May Items

In an earlier Disney Springs dining update, we reported about the new May cookies, cold brew, and cakes. GooToYou went to Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs today. They gladly shared pictures and their thoughts about the May offerings.

The White Chocolate Caramel Macadamia Nut Cookie turned out to be a favorite for them. They found the sweetness level very nice. In their opinion, the balance with the touch of saltiness from the Macadamia nut worked well. Also, the caramel flavor takes time to shine with this cookie also. One of them felt this counted as one of the best cookies he had tasted at Gideon’s Bakehouse. That recommendation means something since they are locals and on Walt Disney World property several times a week.

