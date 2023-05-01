Gideon’s Bakehouse May Cookie and other Disney Springs Dining Updates (May 1, 2023)







The beginning of the month at Disney Springs means several new food items to try and enjoy. This month brings several unique and enjoyable but expected items. As expected, Gideon’s Bakehouse unveiled new monthly specials. Still, several other Disney Springs restaurants launched new menu items also.

Rainforest Café

Leading up to the summer Rainforest Café offers some limited-time menu items for guests. These “Gems of the Jungle” have been created especially for this time of year by individual chefs. The limited-time entrées are:

Teriyaki Combo – Teriyaki glazed sirloin steak, Caribbean Coconut Shrimp, tropical rice, and pineapple salsa (Created by Chef Kraig Hansen)

Malibu Combo – Jerk seasoned mahi mahi, Caribbean Coconut Shrimp, coconut rum sauce, red onion, pineapple salsa, and Caribbean rice (Created by Chef Chris St. Julian)

Raspberry Glazed Salmon – Orzo pasta, asparagus, red pepper, yellow pepper, red onion, citrus vinaigrette, spinach, mixed cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese (Created by Chef Chris St. Julian)

Lemon Chicken & Pesto Shrimp – Lightly fried lemon chicken, shrimp, pesto, alfredo sauce, scampi butter, white wine, tomatoes, lemon butter, and Jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables (Created by Chef Mike Manzo)

Lemon Pesto Linguine Pasta – Sautéed chicken, shrimp, white wine, burrata cheese, spinach, and mixed cherry tomatoes

Taste of the Islands– Caribbean Coconut Shrimp, mango habanero glazed shrimp, jerk seasoned tilapia topped with pineapple salsa, Caribbean rice, and seasonal vegetables.

Tropical Crepes – Citrus-infused mascarpone and ricotta cheese-filled crepes, strawberry puree, mixed berries, and creamy whipped topping. (Created by Chef Aliou Dore)

Salt & Straw New Limited-Time Flavors

The premium ice cream shop, Salt & Straw, often brings out some unusual flavors. For May, Salt & Straw asks us to eat your flowers. The Eat Your Flowers Series consists of five ice cream flavors. They are:

Jasmine Milk Tea Almond Stracciatella

Pistachio w/ Saffron & Rose Water

Rhubarb Crumble w/ Toasted Anise

Lemon Mari Gold Amaro Sherbet

Hibiscus & Coconut Sherbet (Vegan option)

The Ganachery

For Star Wars month, The Ganachery designed three Star Wars-themed treats. The Millennium Falcon Pop is already being sold. That consists of a milk chocolate pop with crispy pearls.

On May 1st, guests can buy Queen Amidala Chocolate Piñata (dark chocolate piñata filled with ruby chocolate and raspberry bark) and the Ahsoka Pop (plant-based coconut and blueberry swirl pop enrobed in dark chocolate). Both will be sold all month.

Swirls on the Water

Swirls on the Water, home of Dole Whip at Disney Spring, starts selling a Star Wars treat on “May the Fourth.” The Loyal Astromech Swirl (Dole Whip Mango swirled with habanero soft-serve in a red velvet cone with toasted graham cracker crumbs, chocolate rocks, and a BB-8 edible garnish) will be sold through May 31st.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Items

Pizza Ponte will offer its version of Hawaiian Pizza for $8.50. This will be available all month. The pizza will be served Roman style with Italian-style ham, pineapple, tomato, mozzarella and Parmigiano.

Morimoto Asia will offer the new “Bloomin” Japanese Mushroom Tempura, throughout May for $13. This dish features Hon-Shimeji, Asian mushrooms with a nutty flavor, deep fried to golden brown perfection in a tempura batter. These will be served alongside mashed potatoes and a Japanese golden curry cream sauce.

Gideon’s Bakehouse

May means a new limited-time cookie, cake, cold brew, and merchandise coming from Gideon’s Bakehouse for the month. Gideon’s Bakehouse posted about several May items on its social media. This month will be about white chocolate.

Gideon’s Bakehouse posted this, “Chocolate Haters! It’s your time to shine because the White Chocolate Caramel Macadamia Nut Returns! We can’t just give you a standard White Chocolate Mac Nut Cookie, oh no no no! Our homemade Salted Caramel is what powers up this traditional flavor. The caramel bakes right in and sometimes even explodes right out to offer you a fun cookie packed with flavors. Sweet, Salty, Soft, Crunchy, and here through the month of May!”

In addition, a White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cake will be featured this month. Gideon’s Bakehouse also offers merchandise for the May limited-time offers. Also revealed was that a Salted Caramel Nitro Cold Brew serves as the May limited-time beverage.

Brunch at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

Two new items were added to the fabulous brunch menu at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’. On social media, Homecomin’ announced and showed photos of the new Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich and Southern Poutine.

The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich contains a large amount of food for breakfast, as the name implies. It features a maple pork sausage patty, crispy bacon, country ham, melted pimento cheese, bacon jam, and a perfectly fried egg between two slices of toasted sourdough.

The Southern Poutine takes a different approach to brunch. Crispy tater tots are smothered in pulled pork and sawmill gravy. After that, this version of breakfast comfort food comes topped with a fried egg and a bacon crumble to complete the Southern Poutine. Brunch hours at Homecomin’ run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on weekends.

Disney Spring always offers plenty of great dining choices. Just like at Gideon’s Bakehouse, things change quickly at Disney Springs. As always, eat like you mean it!