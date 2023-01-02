Good News for Banana Bread Fans at Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs

Despite having a location in the East End Market of Orlando, the Disney Springs location of Gideon’s Bakehouse creates a long queue daily. Since the official grand opening of this Disney Springs location on Jan 16, 2021, the enthusiasm for these cookies has continued going strong. Also, Gideon’s Bakehouse unveils a new monthly cookie along with cakes, cold brew, and merchandise each month. In addition, they opened the new year with an announcement to make all Banana Bread fans happy. Butterscotch fans have good news, also.

Morning Coffee Cake Cookie (only available during morning hours)Gideon’s Bakehouse posted this news as a part of its traditional social media announcement about the new monthly offerings. The end of the social media post reads, “Finally, I was going to replace Banana Bread Chocolate Chip this month, but … I just can’t. I love it too much. It is now officially the first new permanent flavor, and the limit per person at the counter is now 7 Cookies instead of 6.”

The Banana Bread Chocolate Chip cookie appeared this summer as a limited-time monthly promotion. After that, the cookie developed a devoted group. The Banana Bread Chocolate Chip cookie stayed on the menu each month as a unique offering due to its great popularity. This cookie earned enough clout to be one of the everyday cookies at Gideon’s Bakehouse.

Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs offers five other cookies all day. In addition, two coffee cake-style cookies are sold in a morning version and an evening version, with a limited number sold each day. The five cookies always available are Original Chocolate Chip, Triple Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, Pistachio Toffee Chocolate Chip, and Peanut Butter Crunch.

Based on the addition of the Banana Bread Chocolate Chip cookie, guests can now buy seven cookies here at a time as the limit as opposed to the previous six. This limit is based on ordering each of the everyday cookies, and one of the coffee cake cookies since those are not available simultaneously. Also, you can only order two of each cookie if you thought you could buy seven Banana Bread Chocolate Chip cookies.

Along with this news, Gideon’s Bakehouse unveiled Butterscotch cookies, cakes, cold brew coffee, and merchandise for the January 2023 promotion. They described the January 2023 cookie this way, “This handmade, almost half-pound prize focuses on two rich flavors, and the name says it all! The dough comprises a beautiful mixture of Gideon’s secrets and Biscoff Cookie Butter and is packed with premium Butterscotch Chips (not the overly sweet cheap stuff!) and crushed Biscoff Cookies!”

To go along with this cookie, a new character appears on the menu you receive, waiting in the queue to enter the Disney Springs location. “Butterscotch” is a young lady who enjoys her wolf pajamas. She also becomes less ferocious once she enjoys some sweet treats. Well, that sounds like a few people you might know.

Other Gideon’s products announced for the month of January 2023 are:

Cookie Butter Butterscotch Cold Brew (Available only at Gideon’s in Disney Springs)

Cookie Butter Buttercream Cake – Vanilla Cake covered in Cookie Butter Buttercream. This will be available on New Year’s Day every Wednesday and Saturday in January.

Butterscotch Unisex Shirt (available In stores and online)

Butterscotch Hoodie (only available online)

Since the Banana Bread Chocolate Chip cookie earned its way on the main menu, I plan to do a full review later this month. I plan to attend Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs on its second anniversary. Well, that assumes my flight arrives on time. Either way, fans of banana bread (and butterscotch) should be pleased with this news. As always, eat like you mean it!