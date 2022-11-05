Take Six at Everglazed Doughnut Disney Springs

On National Doughnut Day, November 5th, Everglazed Doughnut was made something official. They declared via their social media that the new “Take 6” doughnut would be an official regular part of the menu there. This doughnut appeared around a week before this made-up food holiday. However, if something gets me a new doughnut that tastes good, I am all for it. This doughnut consists of a chocolate-glazed raised yeast base. This, then, is topped with crushed peanuts, pretzels, caramel, peanut butter, and a sprinkle of sea salt.

The Take Six doughnut costs $6.50. The portion size matches what you would expect from Everglazed doughnuts. When you add in the topping, this doughnut provides quite a bit of sugary goodness. I would recommend mere mortals try not to eat this by themselves. This doughnut can easily be shared. The doughnut was easily cut into pieces even with all the toppings.

So how was this doughnut? I found it to be an excellent addition to the menu. This will not pass my favorite doughnut here, The Peanut Butter Explosion, but very solid flavor, nonetheless.

The raised yeast base serves its purpose but does not shine. The chocolate frosting, which normally tastes average for themed doughnuts, matched well with this combination. As a peanut fan, I found myself impressed with these. As opposed to Voodoo Doughnut, the peanuts hold their flavor and are not drying out.

The rest of the ingredients complimented this creation. The sea salt components pull several of the ingredients up also. The sum of the parts of this doughnut works very well.

If the overglazed team drew inspiration from the “Take 5” candy bar, they did well. This doughnut will draw a direct comparison to the “Trail Mix-A-Lot” doughnut over at Voodoo Doughnut. I found this one to taste better. Yet, we will have to debate the price point difference since this cost almost twice as much as the smaller Voodoo version.

I appreciate this being added to the everyday menu at Everglazed. This will be an excellent addition. As always, eat like you mean it!