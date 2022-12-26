Review: Voodoo Doughnut Vegan Sprinkle Cake Universal Orlando CityWalk

My strange attraction to sprinkles on top of doughnuts, ice cream sundaes, and other treats can be found in articles I have written. Depending on your background, you may know sprinkles as jimmies, sparkles, or speckles. Whatever you call them, I tend to prefer those sugar toppings. Do I know why? Should I go to therapy for this issue? Probably, but my therapist has more significant issues to solve in my brain activity first. Okay, enough about my problems. Did you know Voodoo Doughnut offers over a dozen vegan-style doughnuts? Have you guessed by now that one of them comes with sprinkles? Of course, the Voodoo Doughnut Vegan Sprinkle Cake doughnut caught my eye.

For the record, I have experienced almost every doughnut offered at Voodoo Doughnut. Yet, I still need to try all the vegan versions here.

During a recent trip, I decided to mobile order some doughnuts from Voodoo Doughnut in Universal Orlando CityWalk when leaving the theme parks. As usual, the process came with some drama. The compatibility of this Voodoo Doughnut with Universal Orlando’s mobile ordering system is suspect. However, I did eventually receive my doughnuts. The Vegan Sprinkle Cake doughnut costs $2.35. The menu description presents this simple doughnut in plain terms. The menu says guests receive a vegan plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles.

Since I have enjoyed the non-vegan-friendly version of this doughnut a few times, the comparisons were easy. The vegan one feels and tastes far denser compared to the non-vegan one. One can easily detect that this is a vegan doughnut. I say that not in a negative way but just as a fact. Having a denser style doughnut or cookie does not lessen the quality. The Vegan Butter Snowflake Cookie served during the holiday season at Universal Orlando proves that.

Yet, the Vegan Sprinkle Cake doughnut remains softer than other vegan doughnuts I have tried here before. Though this doughnut offers some standard flavors, I found them quite pleasant. I experienced more taste than expected with this vegan doughnut.

As you might expect, this doughnut lacks the same quality as the non-vegan one. Still, I did not feel cheated by having this vegan version. Also, this doughnut brings a consistency that most people will enjoy. They will not consider it the best doughnut but will find it pleasant. Of course, if they want sprinkles, this one has those for them. The frosting brings a classic vanilla frosting flavor. The sprinkles serve their purpose but provide a little more.

This doughnut will be a solid choice if you are a vegan diner. Also, you can choose one of the other many vegan doughnuts here if you prefer. Though I am slowly working through the vegan options at Voodoo Doughnut, I have previously reviewed the vegan maple bar and the vegan peanut butter and jelly. Those both will be worth your time. As always, eat like you mean it!