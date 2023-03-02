Review: Cuban Sandwich Earl of Sandwich Disney Springs







Earl of Sandwich receives positive reviews from many guests that visit it at Disney Springs. This chain sandwich restaurant fulfills the place of cost-effective counter service by Disney Springs standards. With sandwiches priced around $9, this third-party counter service location costs similar to other sandwich restaurants in the Orlando area. The sandwiches here fit a pattern for ease of production. The components within the bread serve as determining factors for the type of sandwich ordered. The “Cuban” sandwich at Earl of Sandwich is a prime example.

Earl of Sandwich offers an email club that sends participants periodic special offers. You can sign-up for this on their website. A recent promotion involved receiving one sandwich for $6. I used that promotion and mobile ordered a “Cuban” sandwich. This sandwich includes pork-cooked carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard sauce. The menu claims this to be Cuban mustard sauce. The regular price for this sandwich is $8.99. Guests choose between white or wheat bread. For my sandwich, I selected wheat bread.

Speaking of my bread choice, I may have made two errors in how I ordered that hindered this sandwich’s quality. After eating this Cuban sandwich, I think the white bread at Earl of Sandwich would have performed better. Still, I prefer wheat bread over white bread.

In addition, I decided to test out the mobile ordering process at Earl of Sandwich during this visit. My sandwich was ready on time. They had it ready at least ten minutes before my scheduled pick-up time. However, with no notifications in the mobile app and an awkward pick-up process, this sandwich started with a slight disadvantage in this review.

Earl of Sandwich also disadvantages this sandwich by calling it a Cuban sandwich, especially at a Florida location. The mustard used brings a standard yellow mustard taste. This falls well below expectations for a Cuban sandwich.

The quality of the meat brought decent flavor for a counter-service sandwich. The wheat bread also provided decent flavor. Nevertheless, they both struggled to enhance each other in this sandwich though. I never received any authentic Cuban sandwich flavor, either. The sandwich came with numerous pickles. Yet, they could have been better in terms of counter-service quality. Also, the Swiss cheese fails to shine at all in this sandwich. The portion size makes an excellent sandwich for one person, but most people would not be able to share this sandwich as opposed to sandwich places off-site nearby,

The quality of the Cuban Sandwich brings decent flavor for a counter service option, but it could be better. Still, many places for counter service at Disney Springs would earn my dining dollars over this sandwich. However, if you are looking for a sandwich, this place remains hard to beat at Disney Springs.

Based on my trip to Earl of Sandwich in Disney Springs, I would choose the holiday sandwiches, if available. The Cuban sandwich makes a reasonable choice. Yet, with so many dining choices at Disney Springs, I would prioritize something other than this. As always, eat like you mean it!