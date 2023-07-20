Universal Orlando Officially Announces DreamWorks Land Opening in 2024







DreamWorks properties will be taking over the former Woody Woodpecker KidZone area at Universal Studios Florida. This new area will open in 2024.

For many Universal Orlando fans, the recent announcement of DreamWorks properties becoming the focus of the KidZone area at Universal Studios Florida comes as no surprise. In fact, Universal Orlando Resort left a trail (or wall) of clues days after closing most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone in early 2023.

Though we still have very few details about the new KidZone area, the promotion photo included with Universal Orlando’s announcement confirms which main DreamWorks properties would anchor this new KidZone.

The promotional photo shows the concept art of a sign to DreamWorks. The three DreamWorks properties shown on the sign are Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda. All three of those properties have been part of speculation for this lane since before Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone mostly went behind construction walls.

A very popular Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey meet and greet area had been built in the former KidZone area so that property should be no surprise.

DreamWorks Land Official

Universal Orlando stated in its official press release on this subject, “Next year, Universal Orlando Resort will debut an all-new themed land featuring DreamWorks Animation’s beloved animated characters.” Universal Orlando goes on to say that in this DreamWorks land, guests’ imaginations will run wild as they take in the vibrant colors, sights, and sounds that surround them. Also, they will share special moments with their favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and explore themed, interactive play spaces and attractions that bring popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda to life in the most imaginatively fun ways.

The new DreamWorks land, coming to Universal Studios Florida, will be part of a collection of new entertainment experiences debuting at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024. The new DreamWorks land, according to Universal Orlando, displays the theme park’s commitment to rich storytelling that places guests of all ages in the most incredible and immersive environments.

Universal Orlando promised more details to come at a later date. Some may find it interesting or disappointing that this announcement happened on a Thursday morning. Thursday serves as an excellent day for Halloween Horror Nights announcements. Universal Orlando tends not to make two major announcements in one day.

What do you think of the DreamWorks properties becoming the focus on the former KidZone area of Universal Studios Florida? Do you see this as a change in objectives at Universal Studios Florida since Illumination’s Minion Blast, an attraction all ages can enjoy, soft opened recently? Let us know in the comments below.