Universal Orlando Announces Large Portion of KidZone Closing

The often-overlooked section of Universal Studios Florida, Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, will have some closings soon. Starting on January 16th, 2023, Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and the Shrek & Donkey Meet and Greet. This announcement arrived via social media. However, this will start speculation season about what will enter that vacated space.

For those concerned, The E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location, SpongeBob StorePants, and KidZone Pizza Company will remain open according to Universal Orlando. The character interaction with SpongeBob SquarePants characters will continue also. All we know from Universal Orlando’s social media post is that Universal Orlando plans to do something new, They stated that they “…will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.”

We have so many questions about this social media announcement. Why release this on the evening of November 1st after 8:00 pm? Did that need to wait until after Halloween Horror Nights? Did Chucky demand it since he got an announcement? What could they do within that big space? Why create a new area for Shrek and Donkey interaction only to discard it later? With Universal Orlando’s tendency to wait until the last minute for announcements, have things changed?

So, what beloved animated characters do you think will be featured in this area in the future? Will Florida receive the Secret Life of Pets attraction like in Hollywood? Which DreamWorks and/or Illumination characters will we see if any? Did Universal Orlando suddenly gain rights to some other animated properties?

Based on that closing date, this will lead to theories that the highly rumored Minion Villain-Con attraction will open by early January. Whichever way this goes, the rumors will be flying until some more information appears from Universal Orlando or other reliable sources. If you have a visit to Universal Studios Florida theme park planned soon, you can experience these soon-closing attractions before they disappear.

One last word of advice, please do not tell Donkey he has to move again. He disliked moving for some Minion-decorated construction walls previously. He will not be happy with this.