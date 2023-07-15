Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast Officially Soft Opens at Universal Studios Florida







Fans of diabolical fun have a new theme park attraction at Universal Studios Florida, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, which recently opened to all guests. Today, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast opened.

All the signs were around that Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast would open soon. As of today, We received the official announcement last year. Minion Blast operates in a soft-opening style procedure. Still, all guests can ride this moving walkway shooting-style attraction at Universal Studios Florida.

In recent days, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Studios Florida has operated team member previews. Many team members, Universal Orlando employees, have ridden the new Minion Blast attraction multiple times at this point.

The construction walls around Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast have come down. Signs have been placed, in recent days, indicating technical rehearsals (soft opening procedure) will be in place at the Minion Blast attraction.

Another large sign that Minion Blast was opening soon relates to the media preview. A media preview occurred on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Gaming Element to Minion Blast

Just the day before the media preview, Universal Orlando Resort released details about the interactive gaming aspect of this attraction. Guests can accumulate scores and check their progress on a leaderboard. When guests exit the attraction and enter the Evil Stuff gift shop, a large screen will show more details about scores. Also, riders on Minion Blast can link their account with the Universal Orlando Resort mobile app to track their long-term success against others.

Vicious 6

Also, in a previous announcement by Universal Orlando, they stated this about the Minion Blast attraction, “Join Illumination’s Minions at Villain-Con and encounter Belle Bottom, Jean Clawed, and the rest of the Vicious 6 as you blast your way to supervillain stardom. It’s all-new fun coming Summer 2023 to Universal Orlando. Afterward, guests exit through Evil Stuff, an all-new retail location where they can stock up on Villain-Con and Minions merchandise.”

The newly opened Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast adds a new attraction for Universal Studios Florida. This attraction developed from a partnership between Universal Orlando Resort’s creative team and the Illumination filmmakers. In honor of some of the most despicable villains, guests will immerse themselves in a blaster game experience testing their skills against others. Those with the highest scores earn the right to join the ranks of the most infamous supervillains.

Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity, and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure. Guests will encounter nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a new way. Guests will be transported to Villain-Con, the biggest criminal convention on the planet.

While there, guests will participate in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the film, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Highly Themed Queue for Minion Blast

When people enter the attraction queue, guests will be bombarded with the world of Villain-Con. The concept of walking into the world’s largest convention for evildoers can be seen in many aspects of this queue. For true villains, any technology needed to carry out evil will be found at this Villain-Con convention.

Motion Based Pathway

Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test. They’ll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting different items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible.

Visitors to Universal Studios Florida get to enter a key part of the “Minions” movies. Universal Orlando stated, “Picture this: you’re on your way to Orlando, FL, to attend Villain-Con, the world’s largest convention for villains. And one of history’s most infamous supervillain groups, the Vicious 6 (you know them from Illumination’s blockbuster hit “Minions: The Rise of Gru”), have set up a special challenge at the convention to find their newest member — and yes, it could be you!”

E-Liminator X blaster

If you’ve ever wanted to prove how bad you really are, this is your chance. As you walk into the attraction, you’ll pick up your E-Liminator X blaster and glide along a moving walkway causing as much chaos and destruction as possible to impress the villains and get more points. Around every turn and corner, you’ll encounter another member of the Vicious 6, as well as the beloved Minion. Of course, their purple alter-egos run loose in this attraction also.

We already knew that Minion Blast did not involve a height requirement. What makes this unique at Universal Orlando is that the whole family can experience it together. Still, kids must be able to stand on their own to ride Minion Blast.

Competitive people will love being able to track their progress on the app. The E-Liminator X blaster can be customized for future rides. Guests will try to earn the right to become the newest member of the Vicious 6.

With Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast opening, the Minion Land area becomes fully operational. This area should be busy over the next few years as fans enjoy the uniqueness of the Minion Blast attraction and the entire Minion Land area.

How soon will you decide to visit the Villain-Con attraction at Universal Studios Florida? Let us know in the comments below.