Universal Orlando To Host Gabby’s Dollhouse Cat-tastic Dance Party Event

Dreamworks Animation’s show Gabby’s Dollhouse has been a hit with children and the toys are even on our Hot Holiday toy list this year. Now Universal Orlando is going to play host to a special passholder event– Gabby’s Dollhouse Cat-tastic Dance Party on September 24th!

Families and fans can join the star of Gabby’s Dollhouse, Laila Lockhart Kraner to dance to their favorite songs from the show including ‘Sprinkle Party” and “Hey Gabby!”

UOAP holders can reserve a spot for the event.

Here is the official write-up:

“In honor of Passholder Appreciation Days, DreamWorks Animation invites Passholders to show off their best kitty cat moves with Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse at a Cat-tastic Dance Party! Gabby fans will learn some purr-ific dance steps along to their favorite songs like “Sprinkle Party” and “Hey, Gabby!”

Event Details:

Space is limited.

Reservations on a first come, first-served basis.

Reservations are required.

After you receive your confirmed reservation email, please check in to the left of the Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida between 8:30am – 9:30am on September 24, 2022. Upon check-in, each Passholder will receive a credential for one of the morning’s dance parties.

Attendees take home an a-meow-zing gift bag!

Attendees may also shop select product from Gabby’s Dollhouse collection.“

Here is a bit of information about Gabby’s Dollhouse via a press release. I know it’s incredibly popular with kids!

“Since the debut of DreamWorks Animation’s hit series Gabby’s Dollhouse, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with their new friend Gabby and all her kitty friends. Created and executive produced by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, Gabby’s Dollhouse is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse. Rooted in growth mindset, Gabby’s activity-based episodes encourage flexible thinking and learning from your mistakes. The popular series has inspired many expansions including a successful toy line, publishing, original music, a top-rated app and a growing YouTube channel garnering millions of weekly views. Any adventure can unfold when we play in Gabby’s Dollhouse, now streaming on Netflix.”

Source: Universal Orlando