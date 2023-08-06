Top Three Things You Should Be Eating This Week at Universal Orlando Resort (August 6, 2023)







Things are looking a lot like Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida. Also, the summer heat continues to exist in Orlando. Based on the summer conditions, this week’s Top Three Things suggests three indoor air-conditioned restaurants to enjoy.

Top Three Things: Messi Chicken Sandwich at Hard Rock Cafe

The arrival of Lionel Messi to the Inter Miami Football (soccer) Club has brought more attention to that sport in Florida. Messi has scored at least one goal per game since joining Inter Miami.

Even before Messi showed off his skills in Major League Soccer, Hard Rock Café had been using him to endorse their products. He already has a Messi Burger. Now, Hard Rock Café sells a Messi Chicken Sandwich. The Messi Chicken Sandwich features a crispy Milanese-style chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese and herbed aioli. The touches of fresh tomatoes and arugula combined with a toasted artisan bun complete this new menu item. This costs $19.99 with fries.

Sweet and Sour Sticky Ribs at Confisco Grill – $22.95

Over in Islands of Adventure, Confisco Grill serves some surprisingly good ribs. These Sweet and Sour Sticky Ribs cost $22.95. The menu description indicates that these ribs are Philippine-inspired. The ribs come smoked. Also, the ribs receive some sweet & sour sauce, Boursin cheese polenta, sesame seeds, and green onions. The overall flavor and consistency earned this table service entrée a spot in this week’s Top Three Things list.

Tacos Anyone?

Each day at Universal Studios Florida, some new work can be seen in the Halloween Horror Nights scare zones. Also, the paint scheme for the Dai de los Muertos Halloween Horror Nights food area appeared. We should expect some tacos similar to the ones served last year at this booth for Halloween Horror Nights.

Until that opens for Halloween Horror Nights evenings, guests can visit Café La Bamba nearby to taste some tacos. Café La Bamba reopened as a quick service operation when Mel’s Drive-In closed for refurbishments. Café La Bamba serves vegan, chicken, shrimp, beef, and pork tacos. Guests receive three tacos for around $16.

With the Taste of Terror Halloween Horror Nights dining preview event happening this week, we should receive a better idea of the food for the spooky season at Universal Orlando Resort this year. We will bring you another Top Three Things next week either way. As always, eat like you mean it!