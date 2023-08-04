HHN Scare Zone Update (August 3, 2023)







We find ourselves less than a month away from Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) in Orlando. The HHN scare zones continue to receive more props and equipment to bring spooky to guests this year.

Team member previews for HHN happen in four weeks, followed by the big event. The excitement builds for Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando. With that, more set pieces for the five announcement scare zones appear daily. For example, by the time you read this, more props will have been placed overnight inside Universal Studios Florida in preparation for HHN 2023.

Though we have reason to believe that some unofficial scare zones might happen this year, we know the five official scare zones. This year the scare zone in the area formerly known as Production Central looks to be moving out of the new Minion Land. This may be due to not wanting a brand-new Illumination area to be filled with spooky stuff. As a result, the initial scare zone as you enter Universal Studios Florida with look different this year. This scare zone will be the “table of contents” style scare zone entitled “Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror.”

Dark Zodiac HHN Scare Zone

If guests enter Universal Studios Florida and turn right to go down Hollywood Boulevard, they will enter the Dark Zodiac scare zone. A few more props have been placed in this area to set the theme for this scare zone.

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror Scare Zone

This scare zone in the park area that connects the Hollywood area to the entrance to the KidZone area will be a scare zone referencing an HHN house from about two decades ago. This Jungle of Doom scare zone will use the narrow area near the NBC Media Center to take guests into the jungle on a quest that went wrong. So far, we can see several props to help guests entering this scare zone feel trapped in the jungle.

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

The Shipyard scare zone in the San Francisco area has not received very many props yet. We expect more places for the scary creatures to use to hide behind and within.

Vamp ’69 Summer of Blood HHN Scare Zone

This scare zone in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida takes guests back to Woodstock in 1969. However, Universal Orlando Resort informs us that vampires will be let loose on the crowd. With plenty of light stands and a concert stage, HHN participants will be in for a groovy time.

This scare zone even comes with its own specially painted bus.

Remember, Halloween Horror Nights starts soon. We will keep you updated on the scares, food, and fun of HHN.