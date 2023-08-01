Taste of Terror Dining Halloween Horror Nights Preview Event







Universal Orlando Resort designed a new Halloween Horror Nights Taste of Terror dining event being held on select nights in August.

For those dying to experience Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights scary-themed food & beverage before the event even opens, they can purchase the Taste of Terror tickets. Taste of Terror offers guests an exclusive preview of select items featured at Halloween Horror Nights. The Taste of Terror event occurs on select nights from August 10 through August 26. Keep in mind that the event is subject to availability and may be subject to change without notice.

Universal Orlando summoned some creativity for this year’s spooky experience at Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 2023. Guests should prepare themselves for a beautiful evening previewing some aspects of Halloween Horror Nights.

Halloween Horror Nights Food and Drinks

​At “Taste of Terror” dining, guests receive a preview of select food and beverage items featured during this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. The food portions will be tasting-sized, allowing you to sample various enchantments. Whether you prefer savory or sweet, there will be something to satiate every craving.

Though Universal Orlando Resort has yet to confirm the food offerings, we have suspicions about the options being served during this event. Based on press releases about Halloween Horror Nights 2023, we know a few of the new food items for this season. Those include monstrous choices like Bloody Campground Poutine, El Pastor Torta, and Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries. Of course, we also expect some Pizza Fries to be served at Taste of Terror.

Not only will guests face chilling dishes, but they will be able to partake in a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages. For those aged 21 or over, alcoholic drinks will be available via a hosted bar, ensuring that the night is as thrilling as it is chilling.

In addition, all guests aged 21 or over will receive a unique souvenir Halloween Horror Nights light-up cup. The glow of these cups will remind you of darker times during the spooky season at previous Halloween Horror Nights.

Also, every participant will receive a Halloween Horror Nights Coca-Cola Freestyle cup. In any case, they will need to pay the standard fee to activate it. However, these cups make excellent accessories to help defeat the Florida sun while at Universal Orlando Resort.

Photos During Taste of Terror Event

During the “Taste of Terror” event, one professional photograph of each guest will be taken. These will be made available for digital download.

Check-In Procedure for Taste of Terror

To participate in the “Taste of Terror” event, guests must purchase that event ticket in advance. Also, guests must already have theme park admission for the same day. Please note that the special event ticket does not include theme park admission. However, gratuity is included in the $159.99 plus tax price.

Check-in for the experience will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the end of the street past “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” within Universal Studios Florida. It is essential to arrive 15 minutes before the designated check-in time, and all participants must present a valid photo ID for confirmation during check-in.

The entire event will run approximately from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The speial event ticket grants access to Soundstage #33 in Universal Studios Florida. Guests enjoy the highly themed select Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage options at that location.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Taste of Terror, consult the Halloween Horror Nights website.